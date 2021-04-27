Glenwood Springs police responded to an incident in the 800 block of Pitkin Avenue on Sunday evening to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.
At about 8:19 p.m. Sunday, officers found the man, a Glenwood Springs resident, injured in the driveway of a residence. First responders stabilized the victim before transporting him to a medical facility, the release says.
A suspect was immediately identified. Padrikea Nichols, 25, of Silt, faces several charges, including attempted murder and first-degree assault, both felonies.
“Officers conducted a follow-up investigation, checked various known associated addresses for Mr. Nichols and he was found at his residence,” the release states.
A Glenwood Springs police sergeant who also serves on the regional All Hazards Response Team contacted Nichols via telephone. After a brief period of negotiations, he surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.
The victim sustained significant injuries and was flown to a Colorado trauma center for treatment, the release adds.