The city of Glenwood Springs is seeking public feedback and inviting residents and neighbors to an open house to discuss the Blake Avenue redesign project.
The public will be able to submit comments online or in-person at the open house. The city is looking for information about what neighbors and community members would like to see along the Blake Avenue corridor, design elements that should be prioritized, and public feedback on four early concepts for the project on Blake between 7th and 13th streets. The concepts will inform the design development of project plans for the reconstruction of Blake between 13th and 27th streets.
Public information officer Bryana Starbuck said that while the design work has been done for the portion of Blake from 24th to 27th streets, the entire avenue will need to be redesigned and rebuilt. The purpose of the open house and public feedback period will be to plan for the redesign of the rest of Blake.
“We already have designs in play for 24th to 27th, but we still need to design the rest of the corridor, so part of this design work will also help indicate to us what our funding needs are going to be for that type of reconstruction, because it is a complete redesign of the entire road,” Starbuck said. “We’re at a point with Blake Avenue that the road is in bad shape. It has a lot of underlying issues that need to be fixed.”
The project will prioritize safety in the corridor and address things like function, parking and pedestrian/bike access. Participants will be asked to prioritize design elements that they feel are most important to the corridor, according to a press release from the city, including pedestrian/bike facilities, traffic calming, on-street parking and trees. Starbuck said the city hopes to receive a variety of comments, especially from those who live within the corridor because the residents understand the challenges and characteristics of the road.
“All of the designs try to strike a balance between all of the concepts with safety being the priority. They all include those things, but we are looking for feedback on priorities,” she said. “Each of those pieces are part of the four concepts, but prioritized differently amongst the four. The idea is to throw some ideas out there for the community to react to. Sometimes it’s easier to be able to look at them and say, ‘I like this, I don’t like this.’”
Feedback will be used to select and refine a preferred roadway section alternative for the corridor. In other words, Starbuck said it will help shape the roadway’s redesign. After the open house and public comment period, the feedback will be used to create construction drawings.
The city’s goal is to complete the design process this year and begin construction between 24th and 27th in 2024, including stretches of 24th and 26th streets between Blake and Highway 82. In addition to safety and road surface issues, the project will address utilities and infrastructure beneath the road.
The project has a budget of $771,000 and is funded through the city’s street tax, water and sewer departments and electric department, in addition to a $100,000 Roaring Fork Transportation Authority First/Last Mile Mobility Reserve (FLMMR) Grant.
The open house will take place 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 6 at the Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center at 1402 Blake Avenue.
Community members who can’t make it to the open house will have opportunities to comment online, and project materials will be available for viewing and comments until June 20. Starbuck encouraged people to make their comments during that time at cogs.us/753/Blake-Avenue.