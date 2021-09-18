The city of Glenwood Springs’ commitment of “up to $200,000” annually for a detox facility won’t cover such an undertaking’s operating costs — not even close.
City officials are hopeful, though, that the contribution will inspire other municipalities to put money toward the detox facility in the south Glenwood Springs area, too. Law enforcement officials say the facility is desperately needed.
Citing the high number of calls the city’s fire department receives involving intoxicated people or individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, Glenwood Springs Deputy Fire Chief Doug Gerrald implored the city council to set aside funds for a detox facility during a Thursday night meeting.
“We can’t leave them in their current situation. We’re frequently stuck with two choices — jail or the hospital,” Gerrald said. “Neither one is the appropriate place for them in that acute situation.”
In a 6-0 vote, the Glenwood Springs City Council supported allocating “up to $200,000” from the city’s tobacco tax dollars toward a detox facility.
Aside from facilities in Pitkin and Mesa counties, detox centers hardly exist on the Western Slope.
“There are two rooms, four beds,” said Nan Sundeen, Pitkin County’s director of human services, of the existing detox unit at the county’s health and human services building near Aspen Valley Hospital. The detox unit is operated by Recovery Resources, a local nonprofit.
“There’s quite a need,” Sundeen said.
Pitkin County’s detox facility exists due to the county, hospital, Aspen, Basalt and Snowmass Village partnering together to help fund it. Because of its funding mechanisms and limited capacity, Sundeen said the facility predominantly takes care of people from Pitkin County.
“We’re pretty pleased with our detox,” she said. “My hope would be that … Glenwood sees the same outcomes.”
Mind Springs Health would run the proposed Glenwood Springs detox center at its own new facility on South Grand Avenue, near 27th Street. However, the behavioral health care organization has made clear that it cannot cover the more than $1 million in operating costs a detox facility would incur annually. However, Mind Springs has agreed to put space and other resources toward it.
“Somebody has to be first and I’m asking you if we can be first,” Debra Figueroa, Glenwood Springs city manager, said to councilmembers on Thursday. “We start asking municipalities in our area what they’re willing to contribute and we see what we can package together.”
Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joseph Deras told council that while he supported a detox facility opening in the south Glenwood area, he was concerned about other communities dropping people off at the site and never following up with them.
“Because then, it’s taking resources away from what we’re trying to do, to deal with the problem that somebody else brought to us,” Deras said. “If we could just address that one specific situation, whether they’re required to come and pick up a person they brought to our community or deal with them specifically, that’s my only reservation.”
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes also brought up concerns about the detox facility’s proposed location at Mind Springs Health’s new building. Although he expressed support for a detox facility, Godes wasn’t sure how businesses owners and residents in the immediate area would feel.
“I just don’t know if people in my ward would like that kind of thing in my neighborhood,” he said. “It’s good for the community evidently and it’s high in our strategic plan and we’ve wanted it, but I just don’t know.”