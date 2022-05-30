After a two-year, pandemic-induced pause, Strawberry Days is back in Glenwood Springs, from June 17 to 19, at Two Rivers Park.
Presented by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and Alpine Bank, the kickoff to the weekend celebration will occur early on Thursday at Bethel Plaza with the Bell Creek Band, 6:30-8:30 pm.
“The festival has been entertaining generations for more than 125 years and features an arts and crafts fair; a food court; a Family Fest area with interactive, entertaining, and creative experiences for the kids; a parade and a full entertainment line-up. There are also several community events associated with the festival,” a Glenwood Springs press release highlights.
In addition to the arts and crafts fair, festival goers also come for the food and drink.
“An array of flavors will please any palate at the food court all weekend long. Experience Aspen Mini Donuts, Colorado Snow, Dippin Dots, Mr. Lemonaid, Over the Top Potatoes, Rolling Fork Truck, The Big Red Wagon, Senor Mango, Slow Groovin BBQ, Tacos Del Centenario, Texas Twister, The Hillbilly Grill, Voila Crepes, Windy City Eats and Woody’s,” the release continues. “The beer garden, brought to you by Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Glenwood Springs and Adam Decker State Farm, will also be open throughout the weekend, beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday.”
The theme of this year’s parade is “125 Years of Awesomeness,” happening Saturday at 10 a.m. “This throwback theme encourages participants to bring back a favorite past theme, celebrate Glenwood’s famed history or all things strawberries. To bring back the small-community feel, the parade will begin at Glenwood Springs High School, travel down Pitkin Avenue, turn right on Eighth Street, left on Colorado and left on Seventh Street,” the release notes.
The longest-standing tradition of the event is the serving of free strawberries and ice cream after the parade. Sponsored by Renew Senior Living, this tasty treat will be served by the Kiwanis Club Saturday at Two Rivers Park following the parade, until supplies run out.
Saturday’s national headliner is MarchFourth.
“The colorful explosion of brassy funk, rock, and jazz is all about the groove. This larger-than-life group of musicians and acrobats tours the country year-round, bringing a spirit of celebration wherever they go. MarchFourth is, in a word, fun,” the release says.
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit strawberrydays.com or call the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association at 970-945-6589.