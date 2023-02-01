The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association will celebrate local businesses and individuals and present awards to outstanding community members at its annual gala on Saturday at Hotel Colorado.
It’s a longstanding event that recognizes local businesses and individuals for their contributions to the community. The evening also will transport attendees back in time, four decades, to a 1980s prom night. Guests are encouraged to dress in their brightest colors and puffiest sleeves — and don’t forget, the bigger the hairdo, the better.
“We’ll have a contest for best dressed, and we’ll have an air guitar contest, a lip synching contest and a moonwalk contest,” said Angie Anderson, president and CEO of the chamber. “It’s an opportunity for the community to gather, celebrate and do something a little extra fun on a dark winter evening.”
Sponsored by Alpine Bank and hosted at Hotel Colorado, the gala is Glenwood’s largest business gathering of the year. Anderson said that although the main purpose of the event is to recognize outstanding businesses and community members, the chamber enjoys making it a fun evening for attendees.
A DJ will be at the gala to play nostalgic 1980s songs, and winners of the contests can win prizes. The evening will be a classic cocktail party with drinks, heavy appetizers, a silent auction and a photobooth.
Anderson said since the community is able to gather again following the pandemic, she’s looking forward to a full-on celebration.
“The hotel pulls out all the stops, and really, we’re able to get back together again and celebrate,” she said. “My favorite part of the event is presenting the awards. It’s really special to recognize the achievements of businesses.”
The chamber will present four awards on Saturday: Top Brass Outstanding Business of the Year, which goes to a business with a major contribution that reflects commercial growth, creativity or community involvement; Top Brass New Business of the Year, presented to a business that has been in operation for less than three years; and the Citizen of the Year, given in the name of longtime chamber director Dean Vogelaar to honor an individual (or married couple) who has made a substantial contribution to the community.
The chamber also will give Top Brass Milestone awards to businesses celebrating a five- or 10-year milestone in operation, ranging from 10 to 130 years.
The winners of the awards will be announced at the gala. Last year, Gould Construction was honored as Outstanding Business of the Year for its repair efforts in Glenwood Canyon during the mudslides. Johnston, Van Arsdale, Martin, a law firm that opened its doors in August 2021, received Outstanding New Business of the Year. Mike Picore of Bay Equity Home Loans was recognized as Citizen of the Year.
Valley View Hospital also received a special Resiliency Award in recognition of its direct patient care, efforts to find and roll out COVID-19 vaccines and response to the Grizzly Creek Fire.
This year, guests are encouraged to reserve a room at the Hotel Colorado for the event. Attendees may be traveling from all over the valley, but even if Glenwood Springs is home, Anderson recommended taking advantage of all it has to offer.
“You get a vacation out of it,” she said. “How often do you get to stay in a hotel in your own town?”
Tickets to the gala can be purchased on glenwoodchamber.com. Tickets are $85 for chamber members and $100 for the general public. Guests who would like to reserve a room at Hotel Colorado will receive a link to a discounted rate of $169, which is limited to event attendees. The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday; doors open at 5:45 p.m.