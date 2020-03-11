The Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance, a grassroots collective opposed to a proposed Mid-Continent Limestone Quarry expansion, filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday against the Bureau of Land Management.
But while much attention has been paid to the vocal opposition to operator Rocky Mountain Industrials’ vision for the quarry’s future, the GSCA’s lawsuit seeks injunctive relief from the business’s past and present endeavors — and, the suit argues, how the BLM has failed to follow its own regulations along the way.
Since 2016, when then Rocky Mountain Resources (now Rocky Mountain Industrials) purchased the quarry, the BLM has permitted the company to “mine and sell certain types of limestone that are not allowed under the company’s federal mining permit,” according to a statement released by the GSCA Monday.
“When it comes to Rocky Mountain Industrials, BLM is ignoring the federal laws that govern mining on public lands,” GSCA executive director Jeff Peterson said in the statement. “BLM is allowing RMI to mine limestone for road base, rip-rap and similar uses without the required permit and without a sales contract.”
Indeed, the BLM issued a federal permit to the former proprietors of the quarry in 1982 — which was amended in 1989 and continues in force today — that accommodated “valuable mineral deposits” of chemical-grade limestone.
That high-quality limestone — that is, limestone with a calcium carbonate content above 95 percent — is deemed locatable and thus protected by the General Mining Act of 1872 that allows private corporations to stake valuable mineral claims on public lands.
While even by its own data, the GSCA tracks significant RMI sales to qualified purposes, such as fire suppression dust in coal mines, during active months since October of 2016. But by July of 2017, the significant majority of sales went toward construction or other common-variety uses, according to the GSCA’s report.
A localized RMI website, GlenwoodRocks.org, lists the nation’s second largest coal producer as a partner — alongside one paving and three regional construction companies.
“BLM is allowing RMI to mine limestone for road base, rip-rap and similar uses without the required permit and without a sales contract,” Peterson said, noting that construction uses are not protected by the 1982 mining law and thus outside the permit.
Instead, those uses would qualify the limestone as common and thus governed by the 1955 Common Varieties Act, the lawsuit maintains.
“The stark difference between the two sets of statutes and regulations, governing ‘common varieties’ versus ‘valuable minerals,’ is critically important in this case,” it reads. “Under the ... 1955 Act, BLM can only authorize mining/removal/sale of common variety minerals if the operation is not ‘detrimental to the public interest,’ and fully ‘protect[s] public land resources and the environment and minimize[s] damage to public health and safety during the exploration for and removal of such minerals.’”
Additionally, the suit continues, common minerals require a mineral material sales contract that guarantees BLM receives fair market value for all removed materials — something not currently in place between RMI and the BLM.
“The BLM’s stance on this is they’re allowing [RMI] to come into compliance with their past issues by getting approval for this large expansion,” Peterson said. “BLM has allowed RMI to extract tons of common variety limestone from our public lands, at the public’s expense, for more than three years.”
To appease the discrepancy, the BLM required then RMR to “establish and pay into an escrow account, which was executed, and payments submitted going back to RMR’s November 2018 plan modification submission to expand the Mid-Continent Quarry,” as BLM field manager Larry Sandoval wrote in an email to the GSCA’s attorney in February this year.
The BLM originally had sought payments going back to 2016, when RMR bought the quarry.
“The reason for this change was RMR’s contention that they were presumed to be operating on locatable claims and it was their plan modification to expand that generated the need for a [Determination of Common Variety mineral examination,” Sandoval continued in his email. “It is important to note that this change does not allow RMR to escape further payments prior to November 2018, should the DCV conclude that minerals are common variety.”
Peterson — and by extension, attorneys Roger Flynn and Jeffrey Parsons of Lyons-based Western Mining Action Project on behalf of the GSCA — disagrees with the BLM that the escrow account satisfies the legal requirements.
“What the BLM fails to take into account is an escrow account doesn’t make sense legally,” Peterson said. “The BLM’s attempt to basically sidestep this by setting up an escrow account doesn’t actually meet what we believe the federal requirements are.”
That said, Peterson isn’t exactly happy about the suit.
“[It’s] not necessarily something we’re excited about, getting into a suit with the federal government,” he said. “But when you can’t get them to enforce the rules and regulations, you feel like you have to do what you have to do.”
The Western Mining Action Project is a nonprofit public interest law firm that’s worked with the GSCA essentially since its inception, Peterson said.
“We were able to get in touch with them, and certainly, their work with us over the past couple of years has been priceless in understanding the law and really diving into the issues at hand,” he said. “They did a really great job writing the suit and not something we take lightly.”
A stamped, physical copy of the summons is pending, but that will be the means of service to the federal agency — likely next week, Peterson estimated.
Although the BLM does not comment on litigation, RMI Chief Executive Officer Greg Dangler expressed his disappointment with the lawsuit.
“The Glenwood Spring Citizens’ Alliance, together with the City of Glenwood Springs’ financial support, are once again attempting to derail the BLM’s process,” Dangler said in an emailed statement. “This is clearly another delay tactic by the city’s political apparatus, who collectively fear our economic development. We stand behind the BLM and our basic legal rights to due process.”