Hard numbers were hard to come by during a Glenwood Springs City Council discussion about a possible public improvement fee extension last week.
Anchored by Lowe’s and Target, the Glenwood Meadows Mall opened in 2005 and established a 1.5% public improvement fee, or PIF, on retail sales within its boundary when it did.
Different from a voter-approved tax, the PIF at the Glenwood Meadows Mall gets assessed on top of the 8.6% sales tax rate already imposed on retail sales throughout Glenwood Springs.
Revenue generated by the PIF at the Glenwood Meadows Mall has funded improvements to roads, sewage systems and other pieces of infrastructure that service the regional shopping center.
However, more than 15 years after the PIF’s implementation, many of the shopping center’s accompanying roads remain in poor, if not failing condition.
“The important thing, I think from staff’s perspective, is that the roads out in Glenwood Meadows need to get fixed. It’s a really important commercial area to us,” Karl Hanlon, Glenwood Springs city attorney, said during the Jan. 20 city council meeting. “Whether we do it this way or we do it some other way, I think that’s really all staff is concerned about. The mechanism is not nearly as important.”
The Glenwood Meadows Mall generates approximately 25% of the city’s annual sales tax revenue.
If the PIF expires in December 2025. Without being renewed, the city would still be on the hook to pay for improvements to the shopping center’s streets, which could further delay repairs to other city streets.
Glenwood Meadows Mall owner WMG Meadows, LLC, and city staff proposed reducing the shopping center’s current PIF 1.5% rate to 1% beginning January 2026 and keeping it intact through 2040.
A less-than-two-page council memo included plenty of numbers — like the $60.9 million in sales tax revenue the Glenwood Meadows Mall has generated to the city’s coffers since 2005 — but failed to explain how much money a new PIF would raise and where, exactly, those funds would go.
“I wouldn’t be willing to consider this unless we had very clear transparency on the numbers — we’re not seeing that,” Councilmember Shelley Kaup said. “I’ve watched for the last 20 minutes as … Councilor [Charlie] Willman and others were trying to do calculations at home. … I don’t understand how we can be expected to support something that is not clear.”
During Thursday’s city council meeting, Willman attempted to calculate how much a 1% PIF would raise at the Glenwood Meadows Mall over a 15-year period, but was off by about $13 million. Willman believed the new PIF would collect $32.5 million when in fact it would generate closer to an estimated $19.5 million — before factoring in any anticipated year-over-year growth.
“I would just like to ask council if any of you understand the numbers,” Glenwood Springs resident Gary Vick asked during the public comment portion of the meeting. “I don’t mean this to be derogatory to anyone, but you make your [financial] presentation so that a 12 year old can understand it. And that way a busy, smart manager who is not up to speed on the topic will get the gist — and I didn’t see that tonight.”
Even if city council decides to support the PIF extension plan, retailers within the Glenwood Meadows Mall would have to agree to participate, too.
Ultimately, in a 6-1 vote, council members tabled the PIF extension conversation for 60 days in hopes of getting more “clarity, detail and transparency.”
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes cast the lone “no” vote.
“I have an MBA with an emphasis in financing — and I don’t understand this,” Godes said.