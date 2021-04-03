On April 7, 2020, Glenwood Springs became one of the first cities in the U.S. that required individuals to wear face coverings inside of public places.
Nearly one year later to the day, on April 6, Glenwood Springs voters will select their next at-large city councilor, and the candidates — incumbent at-large City Councilor Shelley Kaup and political newcomer Ricky Rodriguez — have different opinions about the city’s handling of the pandemic, namely its mask mandate.
Rodriguez, who owns Native Son Restaurant and Bar in downtown Glenwood Springs, has been critical of city council’s decision last year to mandate face coverings.
“Absolutely not,” Rodriguez responded in an interview Friday when asked if he would support extending the city’s mask mandate. “It should not be up to the city.”
Rodriguez believed individual businesses should ultimately get to decide whether or not their patrons have to wear masks indoors.
Kaup, who voted in favor of Glenwood Springs’ mask mandate last April, stood by her decision in an interview Friday and said it was too early to comment on when the city should rescind its ongoing public health order requiring masks.
“Early on, we decided to follow the science,” Kaup said. “We wanted to make sure that our community was as safe as possible.”
Friday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extended the statewide mask order for an additional 30 days.
Beyond COVID-19, Kaup was also concerned about Glenwood Springs’ sizeable growth over the recent years and its “stratospheric” rise in home prices, particularly over the last six months. Kaup said securing workforce housing, investing in neighborhood streets, and constructing the city’s multimillion-dollar South Bridge, which would provide additional access between Highway 82 and the western side of the Roaring Fork River, would be among her top priorities if reelected.
An engineer, Kaup worked as a program manager and energy efficiency consultant for CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) from 2013-2019 and has served on the Glenwood Springs City Council for two nonconsecutive terms. Kaup also currently holds the title of Glenwood Springs mayor pro tem in addition to being its at-large city councilor.
“I bring solid experience, but also a high level of integrity to the council, and I will continue to do that,” Kaup said.
According to campaign finance reports filed with the city clerk’s office on Friday, Kaup spent $3,411 during the latest filing period. Rodriguez was listed as having spent $208 during the same reporting period.
“If [people] go for me, they’re going for somebody that’s not a politician,” Rodriguez said. “I think those are the people that should be politicians.”
Rodriguez, who has never held or even pursued public office before, did not believe his perceived inexperience should be viewed as a bad thing. In fact, Rodriguez said he was humbled by the support he had received on the campaign trail and even enjoyed being called “unqualified” by one gentleman at a recent campaign rally.
“He gave me two thumbs down,” Rodriguez said of the individual. “It fuels me.”
Rodriguez said he decided to run for the at-large seat due to his frustrations with the city’s handling of the pandemic and the difficulties he faced as a local business owner, even prior to COVID-19.
“I felt the only way the city was really going to change is if I step up,” Rodriguez said. “It’s really nice to have people believe in me.”
If elected, Rodriguez said investing in the city’s streets, helping small businesses maneuver through the rest of the pandemic and getting more people involved in local issues would be among his top priorities.
According to City Clerk Ryan Muse, Glenwood Springs City Council Chambers will be open on Election Day for individuals who need to register or receive replacement ballots.
Glenwood Springs Mayor and Ward 5 City Councilor Jonathan Godes as well as Ward 2 Councilor Ingrid Wussow are also on Tuesday’s ballot. However, neither Godes nor Wussow, who was appointed to the Ward 2 seat last year, received challengers this election cycle.