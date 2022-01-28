With more than a year still left in his second term in office, Glenwood Springs City Councilman Steve Davis elected to resign Wednesday afternoon, effective immediately.
In a Jan. 26 email, sent with a subject line reading “The End,” Davis informed members of city staff and council that he was stepping down for “personal reasons.”
“This decision I do not make lightly. It has weighed on me greatly but I must move on. I see things not as they are but as they could be,” Davis wrote in an email to his colleagues on Wednesday. “The thought of falling out of the loop after all we have been through together is deeply disturbing.”
The city of Glenwood Springs announced Davis’ resignation Thursday and commended the former councilor for his service since he was first elected in 2015. The city credited Davis with having helped guide numerous projects like the redevelopment of Seventh Street, improvements at Two Rivers Park and the replacement of the 27th Street Bridge
Davis told the Aspen Daily News he was traveling more and was no longer able to “fulfill the obligations and responsibilities of the office,” but declined to comment further.
Davis’ term would have expired in April 2023. By a majority vote, the Glenwood Springs City Council must appoint Davis’ successor within 30 days.
Whoever receives the city council appointment must be a Ward 1 resident and a registered Glenwood Springs voter for at least one year.
The city’s Ward 1 boundary includes areas of downtown, the Glenwood Meadows Mall and residential areas along Midland Avenue.
When former Glenwood Springs City Councilmember Rick Voorhees resigned in 2020, Planning and Zoning Commissioner Ingrid Wussow was appointed by council to fill Voorhees’ vacant seat. Wussow later won formal election to the city council in 2021.
In similar fashion, council could once again appoint a planning and zoning commissioner to fill Davis’ vacant council seat.
When asked Thursday if he would apply for the vacant Ward 1 city council seat, Marco Dehm — who has served on the city’s planning and zoning commission for well over a decade and also lives in Ward 1 — replied, “I am considering it.”
“I’m not 100% … but I am contemplating it — yes,” Dehm confirmed.
Glenwood Springs City Councilors earn $1,000 a month and the mayor, who also serves on council, makes $1,200 a month.
In 2020, Voorhees and Davis, now resigned themselves, called for Glenwood Springs City Councilman Tony Hershey’s resignation following various disputes over COVID-19 policies, council procedures and more. Hershey declined to step down and continues to serve as an at-large city council member today.
“It’s not personal … It’s politics,” Hershey said. “I personally like Steve Davis, and politically I really like him cause I think we’re pretty closely aligned.”
Hershey said he would especially miss Davis’ “brevity.”
“I think [Davis] understood the role very well of city council — which is one of making policy, not micromanaging,” Hershey said.
Ward 1 residents interested in filling the vacant city council seat can do so by applying with Glenwood Springs City Clerk Ryan Muse.
“He never was willing to shortcut a project to try to save a few bucks because he knew that projects like Seventh Street or Two Rivers’ shoreline restoration … were forever projects,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said of Davis. “If you spend [cheap] you get a cheap project, and I think that’s … one of the many things I will take away from sitting next to Steve Davis for five years.”