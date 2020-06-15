After shutting down for three months due to COVID-19, the Glenwood Springs Community Center reopens today, and reservations will be required to use it.
“We are reopening cautiously, with limited facilities at first, and phasing in others as guidelines and staff capacity allow,” the city’s parks and recreation director, Brian Smith, said in a news release. “We will be following very strict standards for sanitation and social distancing to keep our members safe as we welcome back this very important city amenity.
“It is important to remember that these regulations can change overnight, so our policies and procedures will need to be flexible. With the help of our patrons following guidelines we aim to continue our phased reopening plan with more amenities available soon,” Smith added.
The Glenwood City Council recently voted to extend its order requiring face coverings of all people when entering — and while inside of — a place that’s open to the public.
At the community center, access is limited to two fitness areas and the lap pool; guests may only enter the area for which they have a reservation, which must be made online prior to arriving at the center as no transactions will occur at the front desk. Separate entrances will exist for pool and fitness users. Guests should reference their reservation and pay attention to the specific entry information provided, the release says.
All guests must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from other guests. Masks are required while entering and exiting the facility and are highly recommended for all persons while using the facility. Staff will be cleaning areas after each use. Patrons who are feeling sick or believe they may have come in contact with the virus are highly encouraged to stay home, the release states.
KidKare, the basketball gymnasium, climbing wall, activity pool, hot tub, water slide, lobby and game tables will not be accessible. No recreation programs are being offered at this time. The center is following state and county regulations and guidelines and making plans to offer programs as soon as possible. Additional information is available on the facility’s website at glenwoodrec.com/.
“It is exciting to reopen parts of the community center as it is personally something that my family and I have missed during this time,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said in a prepared statement. “I would like to commend our parks and recreation staff for working tirelessly to make this happen. We would like to thank everyone for their patience as we navigated the complicated process of making sure we could reopen to the highest safety standards.”
Also in Glenwood Springs, the historic Hotel Colorado announced that it will open on Friday. The lodging facility is celebrating its 127th birthday.
The hotel restaurant is opening for breakfast, and the courtyard will be available for lunch and dinner. A happy hour will be offered from 4-6 p.m. daily.
“During our closure, we have been working hard to ensure our guests will feel safe and comfortable staying with us again. During your visit, we ask that you please abide by the city of Glenwood Springs Public Health Order, which requires face coverings while entering or inside of public buildings,” the hotel announced.
Other attractions in Glenwood Springs — the Hot Springs Pool, Iron Mountain Hot Springs and the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park — have already reopened with COVID-19 safety procedures in place.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through water in pools, hot tubs or water playgrounds. Additionally, proper operation of aquatic venues and disinfection of the water (with chlorine or bromine) should inactivate the virus, the CDC says on its website.
As a safety precaution, the CDC suggests that everyone follow state and local guidance that determine when and how public pools, hot tubs and other water attractions may operate.