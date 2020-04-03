Glenwood Springs could follow Rifle’s lead in banning RFTA buses from dropping off or picking up passengers within the city limits as a way to stem the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Jonathan Godes said Friday.
Godes said the city council will consider whether to put the brakes on all RFTA service during a special meeting on Monday night. He said public input was critical to the seven-member council’s decision.
During a meeting of RFTA’s board of directors Friday, CEO Dan Blankenship shared that the Rifle City Council voted 4-3 on April 1 to stop service within the city.
“We will truncate it,” Blankenship said, effective April 4. Now, RFTA buses will only run as far west as New Castle.
But the rest of RFTA's services will remain at phase 3 levels, after the board voted Friday to continue operating with the same schedules as were started March 30 on valleywide and city of Aspen routes.
Different perspectives
Mayor Godes’ motion to discontinue phase 3 services, which were enacted March 30, was supported only by Basalt Mayor Jacque Whitsitt.
Both mayors and members of the RFTA board advocated stopping the regional transportation services because they believe it contributes to community spread.
“Glenwood Springs is a very different situation than Pitkin County,” Godes told the RFTA board. Pitkin County, where the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday expressed its desire to see RFTA service continue, was represented by George Newman.
“Our council has to weigh our situation in our community, much like Rifle has in theirs,” Godes said.
Voting against discontinuing phase 3 service were Art Riddle (representing New Castle), Jeanne McQueeney (Eagle County), Ann Mullins (Aspen), Dan Richardson (Carbondale), Markey Butler (Snowmass Village) and Newman.
While touting the benefits of regionalism and communities working together, Godes said Glenwood’s first priority is to the health and safety of its citizens rather than “to keep businesses in Aspen open.”
“I think Glenwood Springs feels similar to Rifle in that RFTA as a regional transportation authority … does contribute to the spread,” he said.
“It hits home in the three-county region, where we’ve had, to date, five deaths. There are 11 people in Valley View Hospital alone. In the three counties there are 400 diagnosed cases. That’s a volcano spot,” Godes said in a post-meeting interview.
He said elected officials in Glenwood Springs on Thursday responded to the coronavirus crisis by banning short-term property rentals. During a council meeting they didn’t have time to vote on a RFTA ban, though the subject was discussed, Godes said.
Mayor Pro Tem Shelley Kaup participated in Friday's virtual RFTA meeting and said she was not in favor of curtailing bus services within Glenwood.
“I myself see it as an essential service,” Kaup said.
Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson said he had something of a change of heart on the subject since the March 27 RFTA special meeting (Friday’s meeting was a continuation of that meeting).
“Last week I was clearly on the fence,” Richardson said. After consulting with the board of trustees, “I’m convinced the best decision is to keep RFTA operating.”
RFTA enforces social distancing and changed its policies recently for the protection of both the passengers and staff.
Encouraging face masks for all riders was suggested by Aspen Councilmember Ward Hauenstein and supported by Snowmass Village Mayor Markey Butler during Friday’s meeting.
Blankenship reiterated the safety measures on RFTA buses to date: Passengers board buses through the rear door, with separation further enlarged through a roped-off area between the driver and the first few rows of seats. Bus fares have been indefinitely suspended to cut down on driver interaction.
A limit of 10 passengers per bus will achieve the required six-foot social separation desired during the coronavirus crisis, Blankenship said.
The RFTA packet for Friday’s meeting told board members, “Currently, RFTA is attempting monitoring ridership to determine what the maximum load factor is on every trip.”
Drivers won’t allow additional passengers to board once that maximum is achieved. Riders who disembark make room for other passengers. They would have to communicate if additional capacity buses need to be added at El Jebel or Basalt for example, Blankenship said.
“We currently have not had an opportunity to thoroughly review the data, but the goal will be to identify trends that would enable us to provide additional back up service to ensure that adequate social distancing space is available for passengers,” the packet materials continued.
A RFTA user survey had a small sample size, but more than 80 percent of respondents said they “felt safe using RFTA services.”
As of Friday morning, the survey only garnered 27 responses. Of those passengers, 48 percent reported they were using RFTA to access food while 33 percent said they were riding to access work. Eleven percent used RFTA to access health care and 7 percent reported they were riding the bus for “other purposes.”
Another question asked if riders had other options for travel; 41 percent said RFTA was their only option; 30 percent said they could walk to where they needed to access essential services; 15 percent said their had a personal automobile at their disposal, 7 percent cited “other options” to RFTA and 4 percent said they could travel where they needed to go on a bike.
In the board package materials, members were reminded of RFTA’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan, which is relatively consistent with pandemic plans throughout the transit industry. It has three primary goals: 1) protection of the public; 2) protection of employees; and 3) continuity of operations. "The plan is designed to enable RFTA to continue operating even though employees may become ill, because public transportation is considered an essential service for those who rely upon it,” it states.
Board members also weighed the governor’s stay-at-home order and the public health order that defines public transportation as “a critical government function and a critical service.”
‘One town to the next town…’
Basalt Mayor Whitsitt spoke during the RFTA meeting about the perils of “inter-jurisdictional travel.”
“The problem is bringing people from one town to the next town to the next town,” Whitsitt said. It was noted during the board meeting that CDOT had earlier this week suspended service on its Bustang route between Glenwood Springs and Denver.
Following Friday’s RFTA meeting, Whitsitt said she voted to halt service based upon “watching the history of this go down everywhere in the world. Incremental steps of thinking we are safe are not working.”
Opinions were divergent on both ends of the Roaring Fork Valley. Ann Mullins, representing Aspen City Council said, “In the end it comes down to social equity. We need these people to be up here to work at services that remain open.”
Glenwood Springs Mayor Godes said he expects “a robust conversation on Monday night. A clear majority of our council is very concerned about travel and transmission between the communities.”