Glenwood Springs city councilors had more questions than city staff had answers during a discussion about implementing paid parking downtown.
“I’m disturbed by the nature of where we’ve … strayed in this issue,” Councilor Charlie Willman said during Thursday’s regular city council meeting. “I can’t support, basically, something that I don’t know what it is.”
City staff presented two potential parking programs for council to consider for the downtown area during the meeting, but without any correlating data or costs.
Instead, staff said it wanted to know whether council had the political will to support a paid parking program before bringing on a consultant to help determine costs.
According to staff, “Program 1” would enforce the regulations already in place — like time limits — by adding another parking management officer, purchasing license plate recognition software and having the ability to increase fines for repeat offenders. Although the downtown area has time-limited parking spots, enforcement has still been difficult for the city.
“We could start implementing option one, understand it is difficult to hire people,” City Manager Debra Figureoa said to council. “It is absolutely difficult. …But yes, we can try to hire. We’re struggling to hire one person, we can struggle to hire two more people at the same time.”
Most councilmembers expressed a desire to see better enforcement of the city’s existing parking regulations.
“Program 2” in council’s staff report included all of the first program’s enforcement mechanisms, plus paid parking from Ninth to Seventh streets as well as in the city’s parking garage and off-street lots.
“No. 1, we need to enforce the parking that we have — period. We should do that tomorrow … because now everybody in town knows that we don’t enforce parking at all,” Councilor Steve Davis said. “I would hope when staff comes back to us they give us a laundry list that we can choose from — here’s what it costs, here’s what the advantages and disadvantages would be of that program and then we could act on that further.”
Ultimately, in a 5-2 vote, council directed staff to do just that — pursue “Program 1” but also explore how much paid parking programs would cost.
Mayor Jonathan Godes, along with councilors Willman, Davis, Shelley Kaup and Paula Stepp, supported staff doing more research into paid parking. Councilors Ingrid Wussow and Tony Hershey did not.
“I don’t see why we’re imposing another obligation on the citizens of this community that have undergone so much. I-70 closes every other day, snowstorms, COVID, streets, water issues, electricity — that’s what they want us talking about,” Hershey said.
“I just really think this is a terrible idea. I don’t support it at all. I think it’s premature. …Now is definitely not the time.”
According to Glenwood Springs public information officer Bryana Starbuck, the city will now pursue greater enforcement of its existing parking regulations and also study prices for a “small paid parking program downtown.”
“The next item that will be brought back to city council will likely be financial analysis for enforcement for existing parking regulations which is anticipated to have some budget impacts,” Starbuck said in an email. “Council will be presented with pricing before making a determination to implement additional enforcement and/or paid parking.”
Several members of the public called to offer comment during Thursday’s virtual city council meeting, with most being of the opinion the city should do a better job of enforcing existing regulations before considering paid parking.
Some residents were worried that charging people to park downtown would steer people away from small businesses and adversely impact employees.
“It seems pretty punitive to our downtown area. …You could go other places and eat and other places to shop where you don’t have to pay,” said Jon Zalinski, a downtown business owner. “I’m just hearing ways to deter people from being downtown and I’d rather hear other solutions.”