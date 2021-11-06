In response to new apartment complexes going up at a fairly consistent pace throughout Glenwood Springs, members of city council want to enact a six-month moratorium on large residential developments.
The moratorium — if approved in the coming weeks — would only apply to new building applications that are proposing constructing more than 10 units. Residential development plans already submitted to city staff and those already approved by city council would not be impacted by the moratorium.
“The goal during these six months is to charge the community development office with investigating growth,” Councilmember Ingrid Wussow said during Thursday night’s Glenwood Springs City Council meeting. “This pause will allow us, as a community, to feel heard, to be proactive and to optimistically grow better.”
Wussow, who previously served on the city’s planning and zoning commission, suggested the moratorium before a packed house in council chambers Thursday evening. Numerous West Glenwood residents were already in attendance to express their disdain with four council members who recently supported annexing nearly 16 acres of pasture into the city’s limits for future residential development.
R2 Partners, a real estate development firm with offices in Cincinnati and Aspen, made the annexation request to accommodate its forthcoming 480 Donegan project, which will consist of 300 housing units being built on the currently undeveloped land.
One member of the public yelled “chicken s--t” during Thursday’s council meeting when Councilor Charlie Willman indicated that he would, once again, support R2’s annexation request on second reading.
“I was elected to represent the best interest of the city of Glenwood Springs. Made an unpopular decision two weeks ago ... I stay with that unpopular decision tonight,” Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman said prior to being booed by many members of the public in attendance Thursday. “I didn’t take this office to be popular. I took this office to try to make the best decisions that I could.”
Six Canyon Apartments, a 116-unit development, as well as the Lofts at Red Mountain, a 270-unit multi-family apartment complex, were both constructed within the last few years and not far from 480 Donegan’s project site.
During Thursday’s meeting, city council members unanimously indicated their support for the forthcoming moratorium on large residential development applications. No stranger to moratoriums, the city of Glenwood Springs previously enacted a moratorium on new vacation rental permits in an effort to curb the number of VRBOs popping up across the city.
While councilor Shelley Kaup indicated her support for the forthcoming moratorium on large residential development applications, she did not like Wussow offering such a drastic measure during council comments.
“Part of the pushback I think that we’re feeling from the community is just doing things that are not well thought out — that have not been discussed in a work session, that have not been … vetted,” Kaup said.
City staff will draft the specific wording for the moratorium and bring it back for council consideration, likely, at the next council meeting.