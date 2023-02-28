Glenwood Springs defeated Liberty 7-2 at the Lewis Ice Arena in Tuesday night's 4A state quarterfinals. The top-seeded Demons will advance to play No. 4 Colorado Academy, of Denver, in the semifinals in Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Glenwood got goals from five different players in the first two periods — Jacob Roggie, Jacob Barlow, Jacob Stockdill, Kaleb Holm and Jett Weatherred — to beat the Lancers. Aspen High senior Ryder Rondeau scored in the third period to give the team a five-goal lead.
Liberty High, of Colorado Springs. fell on the same sheet of ice in the playoffs last season to the Aspen varsity team in its last home game before the merger with the Glenwood program.
Glenwood beat Colorado Academy 3-2 on Feb. 10. A win on Saturday means they’ll play for the state title on Tuesday at Magness Arena on the University of Denver campus.