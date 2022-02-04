Prior to moving into downtown Glenwood Springs last year, ANB Bank demolished two old buildings, thus forcing their existing tenants — many of whom were small businesses — to relocate.
From a wing house and sports bar to a comic book shop and longtime local jewelry store — prior to ANB Bank’s construction at 910 Grand Ave. — the former buildings were known for their eclectic mix of places to eat, drink and shop.
That has since changed.
Today, ANB Bank, its parking area and the White River National Forest Supervisor’s Headquarters, which was there prior to the bank’s arrival, comprise a significant stretch along Grand Avenue.
During a Glenwood Springs City Council work session Thursday, the idea of creating a new “business district overlay zone” was discussed at length. If ever implemented, the zone would make it incredibly difficult for the first floor of a newly constructed building to be occupied by anything that did not generate sales or lodging tax for the city — like professional offices or banks.
“I understand this isn’t about ANB — but of course it’s about ANB,” Councilor Tony Hershey said during Thursday’s work session.
According to a city council memo, the overlay zone would require new non-residential buildings going up on vacant lots to generate sales “and/or” lodging tax in at least 75% of its first floor’s “gross floor area.”
Similarly, if a non-residential building within the overlay zone were to be demolished, any new building constructed in its place must also generate sales or lodging tax revenues on 75% of its first floo.
Hershey preferred letting the free market run its course, even if it meant more banks possibly going up in the downtown area.
“Mixing the brew and adding ingredients … mess up the stew,” Hershey said. “In downtown — as eclectic as it is, as sort of messy as it is — we have a pretty successful mix.”
Members of city staff asserted during Thursday’s work session that the intent of the proposed business district overlay zone was to promote a more-pedestrian friendly downtown that had a variety of retail shops and restaurants. The proposal was first discussed by the city’s planning and zoning commission over the summer but, based upon council’s work session Thursday, appears unlikely to be implemented any time soon — if at all.
“The intent behind this commercial overlay district is to enhance the pedestrian-oriented business and service character of the downtown commercial areas,” Hannah Klausman, Glenwood Springs Community Development assistant director, said. “I want to clarify, the intent of this is not for the city to generate more sales or lodging tax revenue. I had a couple of questions on that. Really, that’s more of the mechanism.”
City sales tax reports indicate that the local economy has remained strong across nearly every one of its various sectors.
In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city collected $17.1 million in sales tax revenue between Jan. 1 - Nov. 30.
During the same time period in 2021, the city’s coffers raked in $20.2 million in sales tax. City sales tax reports for December 2021 were not yet available Thursday.
“In a town where residential need is so, so valuable, this feels too robust for me,” Councilor Ingrid Wussow said of the overlay zone. “Maybe there’s not a black or white answer to this but maybe there’s another version somewhere in the middle.”
From north to south, the overlay zone’s boundary would extend from Fifth Street — near the Hotel Colorado — all the way to 13th Street, thus encompassing the city’s downtown but also various residential streets too.
The standards applied within the overlay zone would not take the place of existing zoning laws but instead be in addition to them.
“I have significant concerns … about what we’re doing here,” Councilman Charlie Willman said. “Let’s be honest, we have a geographic limitation on where we can have housing.”
Willman was particularly perturbed by the fact that if someone were to demolish an existing commercial building in favor of something else, they would still have to reserve 75% of the new building’s first floor for businesses that generate sales and or lodging tax.
“I think that concept needs to be thought through more,” Willman said.
Council plans to continue its discussion of the proposed business district overlay zone at a future work session.