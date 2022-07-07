The Glenwood Springs Downtown Market will return July 12 after a brief hiatus related to safety issues, a city news release states.
“As a city we are committed to the safety of our citizens and our visitors,” City Manager Debra Figueroa said in the release. “We have worked hard with the downtown market to make sure that safety is the first priority.”
On June 28, a propane leak at the farmers market ignited, injuring at least one person. After reviewing the incident, the city revoked the event organizer’s facility use permit.
The city announced today that it issued an amended permit for the market, which is hosted on Seventh Street.
Following a review of the market’s prior permitting requirements, Glenwood Springs determined additional safety-related requirements should be implemented to allow the market to reopen and to ensure public safety.
City staff are implementing new safety checks across all relevant facility and event permits, and will contact applicable permit holders to update them on the new protocols, the news release states.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the gentleman who was seriously injured at last week’s farmers market,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “City staff and council are committed to returning the farmers market to Seventh Street as soon as absolutely possible. We are in the process of resolving a variety of health, safety and legal issues to ensure that it comes back better than ever."