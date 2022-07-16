A Glenwood Springs man faces attempted murder charges after he allegedly fired random gunshots Thursday morning from inside and outside his Riverview Drive home and at police officers who responded to the shootings.
Craig Allen Robbins, 44, also reportedly injured a person who was in the area during the ordeal. He is being held in custody of the Garfield County Jail under $2 million bond, jail records showed on Friday. In addition to three felony counts of attempted murder, he faces two other felony charges — failure to leave property at the request of a peace officer and illegal discharge of a firearm — plus a misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment.
In a news release issued Friday afternoon, Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joseph Deras stated that after Robbins’ arrest, investigators recovered several handguns, a shoulder-fired weapon and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition inside the Riverview Drive residence.
“Several homes in the neighborhood had bullets travel through their interior to include striking the box spring of a child’s bed,” Deras said. “Stray bullets were recovered from the Veltus Park area where a woman and a small child were patronizing the park.”
In addition to two police officers being fired upon, another person in the area was shot and taken to a hospital “where he was treated and remains,” Deras said, adding that one person inside the house was able to escape unharmed while another person was held inside, against her will, during the “hostage-barricade situation.”
Glenwood police responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, authorities said Thursday. Eventually, negotiators established communications with Robbins and “he eventually surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody” about 90 minutes later, Deras said in Friday’s release.
“The unique and violent nature of this event affected many in our community,” Deras said. “This includes the victims who were physically harmed, the police officers who were very close to being shot and/or killed, the patrons in the park and the nearby residents. Our community should find solace in seeing the overwhelming response and restraint by your highly trained first responders from everywhere within this region.”
Glenwood police were assisted in the investigation by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Colorado State Patrol, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Eagle County personnel also responded to the scene on Thursday.
“There are too many entities that responded to name individually, but we must extend our gratitude to each of them,” the police chief said.
He also recognized the pace at which details were made available on Thursday.
“We recognize the frustration with the pace by which information was being shared throughout the duration of the critical incident. Our priority will always be to secure the scene, provide aid and evidence collection. As time permits, we strive to provide accurate and updated information,” Deras said.
While Deras didn’t spell out a motive for the shootings, he noted that one of his police officers responded to the same Riverview Drive residence during the morning regarding a criminal harassment complaint that was “quickly resolved.” Occupants of the residence were facing a civil eviction process, as well.
“During the conversation we learned that there was a civil eviction in process at the residence listed above. That is a civil matter, which is not uncommon and does not require police intervention,” Deras said. “Soon after that interaction, we received an emergency call of a shooting at the listed address.”
The first officer who responded was not injured, but the vehicle he was driving was struck twice by large-caliber bullets, the release states.
“Had he not reacted as quickly as he did, he likely would have been shot as the rounds(s) passed through the passenger compartment and impacted the helmet on his seat,” the release says.
When a second police officer arrived, he also was fired upon, but not struck, according to the release.
The incidents caused great concern and sparked numerous rumors spread on social media and throughout the community on Thursday. At 11:34 a.m. authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for residents of the Red Mountain South neighborhood. The order was lifted around 1 p.m.
Also, Midland Avenue between 8th and 27th streets was closed to traffic from late morning until late afternoon.
Deras said, though the incident was initially described as an “active-shooter event,” that wasn’t quite the case.
“By definition that was accurate, but this event was not what we have come to know as an ‘active shooter.’ This event was addressed as a hostage-barricade situation,” he said in the release.