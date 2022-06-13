Mass shootings within 10 days of one another — at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store that left 10 Black Americans dead and at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead — have left some Americans reeling with a sense of urgency and renewed pleas for Congress to enact gun safety legislation.
Feeling that urgency, Trinity Stebleton, Katrina McAlpine and Tammy Reynolds drew upon their experience in grassroots activism to organize a March for Our Lives event in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.
The march, which started at Sayre Park, drew about 60 people of all ages, some walking hand-in-hand with children or pushing baby strollers. They sported orange shirts — the color of the gun violence prevention movement — and many carried handmade signs as they walked down Grand Avenue to Centennial Park and looped back to Sayre Park.
In a poignant moment during the almost 1.5-mile walk, the marchers crossed the street to walk past Glenwood Springs High School, acknowledging students lost to gun violence across America.
The Glenwood Springs march organizers consciously decided to keep their Facebook group and the march itself invitation-only.
In March 2018, the first March for Our Lives was organized and led by students who looked to the previous month’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, with the murder of 17 people and the injury of 17 others, as a call to action for what they deem common-sense gun legislation.
On Saturday, the main March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., drew crowds, estimated by Washington Post reporting as “thousands of people in rain slickers” on an overcast day. There were sibling marches organized in the United States and other cities worldwide, including in Glenwood Springs, Eagle and Grand Junction.
Co-organizer Stebleton grew up in Compton, just south of downtown Los Angeles, and began community organizing at the age of 14. She believes activism is a responsibility, explaining, “Everybody likes to talk about the rights we have, but nobody likes to talk about responsibilities — and that’s huge for me.”
Since moving to the valley in 2006, Stebleton has worked in nonprofits.
“My passion is to serve the community,” she said. Stebleton began serving as the Garfield County Democratic Party Latino outreach director in May. It’s a job she embraces “because it’s important for me to see change, and currently, the Democrats seem to be the only party willing to adapt and change.”
Fellow co-organizer Katrina McAlpine, originally from Denver, has lived in the valley for about 11 years. In 1999, McAlpine was living in Denver and attending middle school when the Columbine High School mass shooting happened.
“My school was locked down because we were in the same school district, and shortly after the Columbine shooting, we started getting threats. I know about having to hide in a classroom and wait,” she said.
In 2012, McAlpine was living in Aurora — when the movie theater shooting occurred.
“My aunt, who is usually late to places, was supposed to be in that movie theater, but thank God she was late, so she didn’t go. And there have been all these shootings since then. We need to act, now.”
Tammy Reynolds of New Castle, another march co-organizer, has been active within local Democrat political circles. She said with the decision to organize the march, “We just decided to step it up a notch. This is something that really needs to be discussed.”
Reynolds referenced the June 1 mass shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, orthopedic facility, which left four people dead, including two doctors who had treated the gunman for pain following back surgery. According to the Tulsa police chief, hours before the shooting, the gunman purchased an AR-15-style rifle from a local gun shop.
According to information on the American Academy of Pediatrics website, under current federal law, there is no waiting period required to purchase guns. Reynolds emphasized the need for laws requiring a delay between purchasing and delivering a gun.
“As a mother of three adult children, four grandsons, and a gun owner myself, I want responsible laws,” she said.
Gina Thompson, who lives in New Castle, came to march because she wants politicians to represent their constituencies.
“The American people are strongly in support of some common-sense gun safety legislation,” she said. “I think it’s time that our legislators take that seriously and represent the people.”
Thompson also shared that as a teacher and parent, “I have four kids so, of course, school safety is always a concern for me. I’m a teacher, so I want to be able to work in a place where I feel safe and that I feel my kids are safe.”
Most passersby showed their support by honking horns, flashing a thumbs up, waving or shouting an appreciative “thank you” out of their car windows.
There was no evidence of an organized counter protest at Saturday’s march. The lone dissenting voice was a man standing in front of a business across the street from marchers who repeatedly shouted, “Why do you hate America?” He punctuated his query by giving marchers the middle finger.
March organizers and many participants expressed their disappointment at what they think is a lack of leadership and representation by Colorado 3rd Congressional District Rep. Lauren Boebert, who also owns a restaurant in Rifle called Shooters, where servers conspicuously open carry while on duty.
Stebleton said she and her co-organizers would not address Rep. Boebert by name. “We just don’t feel represented, so we’re outright refusing to name the primary federal representative because she’s blocking this [gun control legislation]; we will not be utilizing her name. Like the shooter, we feel she deserves not to be named.”
Before the march, there was an opportunity for people to complete online voter registration or sign up to volunteer for the local Democratic Party.
“We can have a lovely walk any day, but I want to create a plan of actual action,” Stebleton said.
While the message of marchers’ chants and signs was consistent — do something and do it now — one chant spoke to a more significant, moral call to action: “Prayer without action is a sin.”