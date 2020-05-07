Amid recent headlines dominated by COVID-19, Glenwood Springs officials assured via a Facebook broadcast Wednesday that they haven’t lost sight of their fight against Rocky Mountain Industrials, formerly Rocky Mountain Resources, regarding the company’s proposed limestone quarry expansion.
“One of the reasons we did this today is because even though we’re busy dealing with the pandemic, we are still going to do everything in our power to protect our city from this existential threat to our future,” Glenwood Springs city manager Debra Figueroa said.
Figueroa was joined by Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance executive director Jeff Peterson and the city’s attorney and candidate for Colorado Senate, Karl Hanlon, who often refers to the dispute as one of “David and Goliath” proportions.
She relayed that there was cause for hope for the proverbial David in the analogy.
“The Bureau of Land Management announced last week that the larger Environmental Impact Study [or EIS] will not begin until 2021,” Figeruoa said, adding that RMI will have to meet several requirements, including a hydrology study and a determination of the quality of the limestone and dolomite in the mine, before the EIS can begin under the current iteration of the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA.
“The current status of the review process from the BLM does give me some hope,” she continued.
In addition to the grassroots and lobbying efforts to oppose the project, which would expand the existing 15.7-acre permitted pit area to 447 acres, the dispute has found its way into courtroomss.
When the Garfield Board of County Commissioners in May of last year issued a formal notice of noncompliance against then-RMR, the company sued the entity in both state and federal court, alleging that the BOCC “exceeded its jurisdiction and abused its discretion” in finding the violations — which ranged from the size of the operation to the types of rock material being mined to allegations of not observing seasonal closures — according to court documents.
“[RMI] alleged the county didn’t have the authority to regulate them at all,” Hanlon said Wednesday, recounting that the federal court opted to stay that case until the state court had made a decision. In December, the city of Glenwood Springs motioned to intervene as a co-defendant alongside Garfield County in that suit.
“That motion to intervene is still pending; we have not had a ruling from the court on that,” he said. “In the meantime, Garfield County did enter a new notice of violation. In response, RMI amended their complaint against the county … now alleging the county has no jurisdiction to regulate them whatsoever.”
In fact, the amended complaint describes the disputed arenas as “certain uses,” claiming that the federal government — the proposed quarry expansion site sits on public lands — trumps county and local jurisdictions in the matters at hand.
“The alleged violations enumerated in the first [notice of violation] involve conduct that has been previously authorized by the BLM. The defendants lack authority to prohibit certain uses of the property that have been approved by the BLM,” according to the amended complaint.
Furthermore, it continues, Garfield County agreed on a stipulation filed with the United States District Court that it would not enforce the 2019 notice of violation until at least 14 days after a schedule had been set for that case.
Widespread local support
Almost a year later, on April 6, the county sent a second notice of violation. In its amended complaint, filed April 15, RMI seeks a court ruling explicitly stating that when in controversy, federal regulations should prevail over local directives.
“In the event of a conflict between any federal land use regulations, permits or approvals applicable to the Property and any County-level regulations, limitations or restrictions imposed by defendants, the federal provisions preempt the County provisions,” it states.
Opponents to the expansion contend that the language of the suit threatens locals’ future influence in development matters and has national implications.
“If RMI were successful, that would completely remove the voice of local governments and locals from the process by which these permits are issued. This is a great example of how this lawsuit is so critical for us to be involved in and one I think will garner a lot of national interest as well as local interest,” Hanlon said, calling RMI a “Beverly Hills company.”
RMR does have a mailing address in Beverly Hills, but its primary headquarters is in Denver — and its amended complaint does point out that the commissioners’ second notice of violation was not mailed to the correct address.
Still, the proposed quarry expansion faces vocal opposition locally from a seeming majority, Peterson pointed out. The Citizens’ Alliance now boasts more than 700 volunteers, he said, and more than 2,500 individual signatories on its petition with more than 300 business entities officially supporting the opposition endeavor.
And while the BLM’s announcement that it will be at least another year before an EIS is underway, which is still not a guarantee of a green light for the project, city officials acknowledged that the additional time also necessitates an even more sustained grassroots effort for that opposition.
“Probably, it will be next spring when we’ll be asking you to get really involved with the EIS. We will still need your voice. That time is still coming,” Figueroa said. “We were lucky to get support from Aspen to Rifle, and we want to keep that.”