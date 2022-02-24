When Glenwood Springs officials hosted a community meeting at Sopris Elementary School in 2019 regarding possible outcomes for the city’s airport, things got contentious.
That was especially true when consultant Gruen Gruen + Associates presented one possible land-use scenario called “Residential Village” that would have scrapped the airport’s runway, hangar space and its entire aviation operation to make room for more housing.
Tonight, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., city officials will once again host an airport community listening session, with a stated hope “to restore civility and respect to conversations about the operation of the airport and its future,” according to a city news release.
“I heard it was … a very adversarial type of meeting,” City Councilor Charlie Willman said of the 2019 airport discussion.
Willman, who was still a city council candidate at the time, said although he was not there for the 2019 airport discussion, he would be in attendance for tonight’s meeting, which he hoped would lend itself to more meaningful conversations.
“My big issue right now is, we really need to get South Bridge built,” Willman said.
That massive, multimillion-dollar infrastructure project would provide additional access from the western side of the Roaring Fork River in Glenwood Springs back to Highway 82. City officials have called the South Bridge project critical, especially in the event of an evacuation for an encroaching wildfire or other emergency situation.
The bridge’s proposed trajectory, however, would require a tunnel to be constructed beneath the airport property, which would in turn raise the already expensive infrastructure project’s price tag by millions.
“We need to decide one way or the other, are we going to do this [or] are we not going to do it? And, a lot of that is really driven by if we can raise the money for the tunnel through grants,” Willman said of the South Bridge project. “I have no particular desire to eliminate the airport, if we can get funding for the tunnel.”
Many of the airport’s supporters have questioned South Bridge’s proposed route. Local pilots, medical professionals and others also have pointed out how the city’s facility was invaluable during past firefighting efforts and that it’s utilized occasionally for the transport of medical patients by helicopter.
According to the city’s public information officer, Bryana Starbuck, today’s community meeting will not include a speaker or formal public presentation like in 2019. Instead, attendees can come and go as they please and speak with members of city staff and council about their opinions of the airport. Public materials about possible land-use scenarios for the airport also will be on display.
“No scheduled speaker. No scheduled presentation,” Starbuck said.
Councilor Paula Stepp said she would be in attendance, but only in a listening capacity.
“It’s a listening session with charrettes and boards and people can put … notes on there,” Stepp said. “I’m very sure that our airport commission will be there, and strong supporters of the airport. But, we really need engagement from the total community in this listening session.”
Later this spring, Glenwood Springs residents will vote on whether a confirmatory vote of the people should be required before the city could sell off the airport’s land.
Glenwood Springs Councilor Tony Hershey, who serves as liaison to the city’s airport board, said he would not be attending the listening session. He said he that calling it a listening session was “disingenuous” and thought the council should simply wait and see how residents vote this spring on the airport property issue.
“Why are we having a meeting when we’re going to listen to what the voters say in May? Why are we bothering?” Hershey said Wednesday. “Personally, I like the airport. I’m a supporter of it — I think it’s a nice amenity and if we get rid of it they’re just going to build housing on it.”