A proposed railway that would connect the Uinta Basin and its abundance of crude oil to national railroad networks has Glenwood Springs city officials concerned.
Although located in northeast Utah, the 85-mile rail line would lead to multiple trains, “carrying waxy crude oil,” passing through the city on a daily basis, according to a Glenwood Springs City Council memo.
“That train is … cutting right through the middle of our downtown,” Glenwood Springs City Councilor Shelley Kaup said. “Right across the river from one of our major tourist attractions and right next to our festival street.”
The trains carrying crude oil would pass near the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool and Seventh Street, which the city reconstructed a few years ago to be more accessible to outdoor events like farmers markets and holiday celebrations.
Deeda Seed, a public lands senior campaigner with the Center for Biological Diversity, presented to council Thursday evening about the Uinta Basin Railway’s potential impacts to Glenwood Springs, many of them negative, she pointed out.
In a letter addressed to Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. John Hickenlooper, both Democrats, Seed wrote, “this Utah railway will send as many as 10, 2-mile-long heated oil tanker trains per day along the Colorado River through our city as they head toward refineries along the Gulf Coast.”
Seed requested council sign on to her opposition letter, which said the railway’s sole purpose was “to quadruple fossil fuel extraction in Utah’s Uinta Basin to up to 350,000 barrels per day.”
Ultimately, council via a 6-1 vote opted to support Seed’s letter— but wanted to write its own letter that was more personalized to Glenwood Springs before sending it to Colorado’s United States senators.
Glenwood Springs City Councilor Tony Hershey voted against the motion.
“With the Grizzly Creek Fire — with the floods we had last year, with the [1994] Storm King Fire and the [2002] Coal Seam Fire — Glenwood Springs takes the brunt of a lot of climate change decisions and inaction,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said ahead of Thursday’s council meeting. “Having a policy where you’re extracting heavy crude anywhere in the country is, I don’t think, a good national policy that Glenwood Springs citizens would appreciate.”
Realistically, the city has no legal authority as it relates to the construction of the Uinta Basin Railway other than to publicly oppose it.
Although the Federal Surface Transportation Board approved the Uinta Basin Railway on Dec. 15, Seed and others have vowed to continue to fight the project.
“We’re talking about our watershed … We’re talking about decimating our rafting industry, fly fishing, our gold-medal streams,” Godes said. “It has the potential to be catastrophic if a derailment happens — and these things do derail.”
Utah’s Seven County Infrastructure Coalition that includes Carbon, Daggett, Duchesne, Emery, San Juan, Sevier and Uintah counties supported the railway project, along with private entities like Drexel Hamilton Infrastructure Partners and Rio Grande Pacific.
The railway’s construction, operation and maintenance will cost more than $1 billion and will largely be financed by private contracts and service fees, along with some public mineral lease fees, according to the project’s website.
Garfield County Commissioner John Martin did not share city officials’ concerns about the railway project more than 200 miles away and pointed to the numerous freight trains that already make their way through Glenwood Springs on a daily basis.
“It’ll scare ya,” Martin said of the various items that pass through the city by freight train. “Arms for war — all kinds of other things that are going through there and people don’t realize it. It’s been going through … [for] years that way.”