Tuesday’s special election will put to bed one of the more contentious issues Glenwood Springs has seen in its political landscape as of late.
Question B on the ballot covers the proposed repeal of the city’s annexation of the lot at 480 Donegan Road in west Glenwood. If the annexation is upheld, the lot would be the site of a housing development by R2 Partners, which wants to bring in 300 units. Some of the units would be designated as deed-restricted with the intention of being affordable.
If the annexation is repealed, the pasture land will remain within the county’s boundaries and, according to Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes, a “warehouse district” would replace the plan for homes on its nearly 16 acres.
Specifically, a “no” vote on question B denies the repeal, allowing the annexation (and the housing project) to continue. A “yes” vote would repeal the annexation, returning the land to the jurisdiction of Garfield County and zoning for commercial warehousing.
Pros and cons
Pro-project voices, including Godes, say the 480 Donegan project will bring in much-needed affordable housing, infrastructure upgrades and a revitalization of the area, including the Glenwood Springs Mall.
“The community gets a lot from this and really, they get a chance to have that kind of vitality at the expense of a warehouse district,” Godes said. “Whether you’re looking at affordable housing, whether you want an acre of park land, a new fire station or you want that mall to be revitalized, I think it’s something that will be great for west Glenwood and good for the entire community.”
Critics, namely the group Glenwood Springs Citizens for Sensible Development, say the city hasn’t done its due diligence on wildfire egress routes and has moved too quickly on items like traffic studies and evacuation planning for the sake of development.
“This election, what it comes down to is the fact that the Glenwood Springs City Council ignored the valid criticisms of people in the community who have lived here and are experienced in its strengths and weaknesses,” Laurie Raymond, a spokesperson for the group, said.
“Just now, because of this project that they want to promote, they’re shoving all the critical questions of how really adequate are the things that they have talked about … just seems like the sort of sneaky things that people do when they’re trying to get their way,” Raymond continued.
Currently, the project proposal lists 300 units, 60 of which would be restricted by a percentage of the area median income: 28 multifamily rentals restricted to 80% of the AMI, which the project’s website estimates would result in a $1,300 monthly rate for a one-bedroom built in 2022; 28 rental units restricted to 120% of the AMI; and four for-sale units with a to-be-determined AMI restriction.
Developers have said it would bring up to 700 people to the units, a figure that Raymond questioned, but would mean a vast increase to the estimated 2,000 residents already living in the west Glenwood area.
Another part of the R2 Partners agreement is a $100,000 contribution toward a new west Glenwood emergency evacuation plan and creation of evacuation paths to Highway 6 and Highway 24, an acre donated for a new fire station and the addition of private water rights to the city.
The council initially approved the annexation on Nov. 4 in a 4-3 vote, with city councilors Tony Hershey, Ingrid Wussow and Maureen Stepp representing the minority. In December, a petition by the opponents for a referendum garnered 891 signatures, well above the 299 needed for a special election.
The group did not oppose the Glenwood Meadows development, which was meant to develop a similar number of units along Wulfsohn Road in Glenwood Springs before dying in a 3-3 city council gridlock. Raymond said the two proposals are not comparable situations, citing walkable shopping, public transportation and recreation access in the Glenwood Meadows plan.
The proposal for 480 Donegan also promises another acre dedicated to park space and proximity to the old Glenwood Springs Mall, which the same developers are under contract to purchase. The area has logical emergency evacuation routes to Interstate 70 through nearby exit 114, Godes pointed out.
Question A
Question A on the Glenwood Springs ballot seeks to amend the city’s home rule charter, adding a section that would keep the responsibility of ownership, operation, repair and maintenance of the municipal airport in the hands of the city and in the state where the facility stood on Jan. 1, 2021 — unless the city’s voters approve its sale or closure.
In essence, a “yes” vote would require that proposed major modifications to the airport, or its sale or closure, must be subject to a public vote in a future election. A “no” vote allows the city to continue managing the airport as it sees fit, including the right to make changes.
The ballot language specifically notes that “nothing in this provision shall prohibit the City from construction of a tunnel under the airport runway,” clearing a point of contention between the two entities as the city seeks to build the South Bridge Project, a development of an additional emergency evacuation route along the Roaring Fork River south of the city.
Additional ballot language states that approval of Question A will not prohibit the city from improving the airport or extending its runway — but the language does prevent the city from reducing it without voter approval.
Poll information
The special election is Tuesday. Ballots were mailed on April 11 and must be received by the city clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Replacement ballots can be received at the Glenwood Springs City Hall council chambers.