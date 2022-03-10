Glenwood Springs police arrested a 17-year-old suspect in an alleged burglary and stabbing incident Tuesday evening.
A press release from the Glenwood Springs Police Department issued Wednesday listed attempted murder, burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief as the “types of crimes” being investigated, though the investigation “will be presented to the Garfield County District Attorney’s Office for review and appropriate disposition,” the release continues.
At about 2:28 a.m. Tuesday, GSPD responded to a disturbance in the Cardiff Glen neighborhood in south Glenwood Springs. The 911 call had been made by the homeowner, who reported that the suspect had allegedly entered the property and stabbed a family member before fleeing the scene.
The victim is apparently in stable condition — enough that the press release says that, after being transported to the area hospital, he “will survive his injuries.” After numerous police interviews with witnesses, GSPD obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s property, including both his vehicle and property.
“Officers worked non-stop and established probable cause to effect an arrest, which occurred in the early evening,” the release continues.
The suspect is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility, the location of which the press release did not disclose.
Given the suspect in the incident is a teenager in Glenwood Springs, rumors began circulating within the local school system that suggested potential school violence. Those rumors, according to police, have no merit whatsoever, a sentiment that the Roaring Fork School District and GSPD worked to dispel.
"While we can never share specific information about our students, staff or families, we can share that we have rallied resources and support for those in our school community impacted by this violent act," RFSD Public Information Officer Kelsy Been said via email.
GSPD Chief Joseph Deras in his press release lauded the school district for its cooperation and response to the investigation.
“We wish to commend the [RFSD] officials who were very cooperative, as their primary responsibility and interests are with student safety and education,” he wrote. “Various rumors and speculation about school violence have circulated among the student body and none of those are valid and should be discounted.”
In fact, investigators were confident after making contact with the suspect that the incident was a “targeted and deliberate offense, based on perceived and prior transgressions.” Far from a random act of violence, the suspect — who remained in custody as of press time — poses no continuing or broader threat to public safety.
GSPD requested through the press release that anyone with additional information or questions to call 970-384-6500. Because the suspect is a juvenile, his identity was not released, and the date of his initial court appearance was unclear Wednesday evening.