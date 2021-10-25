At first glance, ballot issues 2A and 2B in Glenwood Springs seem like questions that users of the city’s airport might get behind.
After all, if approved on Nov. 2, issue 2A could generate up to $1.2 million annually in property taxes until 2042, with a portion of the money going toward “maintaining and expanding” the airport’s existing facilities. Today, the airport can only accommodate small private planes and a medical helicopter.
Further down next Tuesday’s ballot, issue 2B, if approved, would authorize the city to increase its debt by up to $8 million, with a maximum repayment cost of up to $14 million, to fund “one or more” capital projects at the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport, such as constructing new hangars and fueling facilities.
While those amenities may sound enticing to some pilots, the other capital project listed in 2A and 2B — South Bridge’s proposed tunnel underneath the runway — has airport supporters lining up to oppose both ballot issues.
Since a coal seam fire forced the evacuation of countless residents in 2002, the city has sought to construct South Bridge, which would provide additional access from the western side of the Roaring Fork River in south Glenwood Springs back to Highway 82.
The fact that the bridge’s design overlaps with the edge of the runway has caused tension between pilots who want to see the airport stay open and those who want to see the bridge infrastructure completed.
Building a tunnel underneath the airport’s runway would keep the airport open but would also make South Bridge’s multimillion-dollar cost rise even more.
The airport’s supporters have long wanted the city to keep ballot issues related to South Bridge’s potential funding separate from questions concerning the future of the airport. Several pilots and other airport users have suggested that if the ballot issues fail, the city will claim the public must not want the airport to stay open.
Supporters of the airport, many of whom have publicly opposed ballot issues 2A and 2B themselves, have made clear that their opposition has nothing to do with their loyalty toward the airport. Instead, they have called the proposed airport improvements unnecessary and claimed that ballot issues 2A and 2B are a clever tactic initiated by city officials to further the case for the airport to close.
During a recent city council meeting, Joe Mueller, a Glenwood Springs resident and private pilot, questioned why the city’s own airport commission was not consulted concerning the airport-related ballot issues.
“I’m here to say, I want to vote against this measure and I want everyone that can hear me to vote against this measure. Yet, I stand to be the one who ... appreciates the improvements the most. Does that even make sense? Or, maybe, something isn’t right that’s going on here,” Mueller said. “If this ballot measure gets voted down, which I really hope it does, it’s not a vote against the airport, it’s a vote against irresponsible ballot issues promoted by the city staff for items the users don’t even want or need.”
Earlier this year, a petition circulated among the airport’s supporters that sought to prohibit the city from selling the airport’s land without a vote of the people permitting the sale first.
The citizen-led initiative failed after the petition was rejected by Glenwood Springs City Clerk Ryan Muse for various reasons, including illegible signatures, incomplete addresses, evidence of paperwork disassembly and other infractions.
“The city didn’t want it on the ballot to begin with, I think we all know that,” Glenwood Springs resident Gary Vick asserted during last Thursday’s city council meeting. “So, it kind of made me wonder, was it even possible for the city to have put a thumb on the scale … I don’t know.”
City officials denounced Vick’s assertions and commended city staff for their professionalism in ensuring the petition was reviewed fairly.
“When it comes to the criticism of our community development employees and … city clerk, please refrain,” Councilor Ingrid Wussow said. “You’re welcome to shoot daggers at us but they’re doing a job and they’re doing it well.”
Glenwood Springs City Attorney Karl Hanlon also called the allegations against city staff members “offensive” and said the airport petitioners had two opportunities to challenge the city clerk’s decision but chose not to.
“This staff worked tirelessly to do a good job on this,” Hanlon said. “I want you as council and I want the public to know that simply making things up about people who work here is both unfair and unworthy.”
Hanlon said Muse was simply doing his job and that state law determines the rules governing petitions.
“As far as speaking to the integrity of our city clerk, I think he works to the highest integrity and he works to the letter of the law,” Councilor Shelley Kaup said. “None of us, to my knowledge, had any influence or any type of oversight even on the review of that petition. So, any inferences made there, I really take personally.”
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes suggested a council work session with the city’s airport commission shortly after the Nov. 2 election in an attempt to find some common ground.