After a Herculean 11 years of faithful service, Zeus is ready to settle into his golden years.
The beloved K-9 partner — a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix born in Slovenia in 2008 — has helped his handler, Glenwood Springs Police officer Blake Gobbo, in investigating more than 100 criminal suspects and has been deployed on more than 220 cases, according to a GSPD press release.
“Among their many notable events are, and as recently as a few weeks ago, Zeus assisted in apprehending an armed domestic violence suspect in West Glenwood,” the release continues. “The previously convicted and violent felon had been threatening to kill his significant other by displaying two knives and threatening suicide by cop after a search/track with other officers.”
Additionally, Zeus earned statewide professional recognition for his work in 2019, when the Colorado Police Canine Association declared one of Zeus’ the “patrol arrest of the year.” That incident was focused on another wanted felon “who was fleeing charges of assaulting a police officer and felony menacing and was located hiding in a residence,” the release boasts.
When not assisting in the apprehension of potentially dangerous criminal suspects, Zeuss — respected by his human colleagues as much for his mild manners as his narcotics detection certification — worked with elementary and middle school students, young residents and Girl Scouts and the role and training that goes into K-9 service.
One thing will remain the same for Zeus, even in retirement: he’ll continue residing with his human companion and now-former handler, Gobbo.
“The GSPD is very thankful to Officer Gobbo for his 24-hr a day dedication to his partner and their community. Although this retirement is bittersweet and we wish Zeus the best, we will begin the process to select our next K-9 team and once certified we will introduce them to our community,” GSPD Chief Joseph Deras said in a statement.
Gobbo, for his part, turned to Roman wisdom through Marcus Tullius Cicero to articulate his feelings for his Greek-inspired canine friend: “He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion."