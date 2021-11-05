The morning after the Glenwood Springs City Council approved a real estate development firm’s controversial annexation request, the city clerk received an inquiry about recalls.
Dylan Lewis — a former town of Silt trustee — left Glenwood Springs City Clerk Ryan Muse a voicemail on Oct. 22, asking about the recall process.
The message was obtained by the Aspen Daily News through a Colorado Open Records Request.
The former Silt elected official also requested a list of registered voters from Ward 5 — an area of the city represented by Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes.
“They’ve done it before,” Godes said in an interview Thursday concerning the recall inquiries. “There are certain people … that’s the tool and the stick that they go to every time that they don’t agree with you.”
Five ward seats and two at-large seats make up the Glenwood Springs City Council and every two years the seven-member body selects one of its own to also serve as the city’s mayor.
“It’s not a productive way to affect change,” Godes said of the local recall threats. “The productive way is to get involved and to serve. To actually serve somebody at some point other than yourself on a board or commission.”
Lewis did not return a request for comment Thursday.
Godes was one of four council members who recently supported annexing nearly 16 acres of pastureland behind the Glenwood Springs Mall into the city’s limits.
The decision paves the way for R2 Partners, a real estate development firm with offices in Aspen and Cincinnati, to construct up to 300 housing units on the largely undeveloped property.
The project, known as 480 Donegan, will consist of predominantly free-market apartments, townhomes and live-work units but also a limited number of “attainable” housing units, per the annexation agreement.
Cheryl Cain, who has lived on Grand Avenue for the last 30 years, also emailed Muse on Oct. 23, to ask about the recall process for city council members. Cain was discouraged by the council’s recent annexation decision and believed there was a lack of communication between city officials and their constituents.
“I’m just really, really unhappy with the way the council is going … but, it’s not like we’ve had great councils in the past here,” Cain said Thursday. “We didn’t elect them to be kings and queens. They are representatives of the citizens.”
Although the city has received inquiries about the recall process, as of Thursday afternoon, it had not received a recall petition. The petition would need signatures from residents equivalent to 25% of the total votes cast in the last election cycle for that specific election.
Lacy King, a small business owner who helped create a Facebook page dedicated to sharing information about the 480 Donegan Project, said the group with more than 600 members was going to continue to fight the development.
“We just don’t feel like we have a voice or that we’re listened to,” King said. “We absolutely have a course of action but it’s not something we’re willing to disclose at this time. But, we’re not going to be quiet.”
As of the Aspen Daily News print deadline on Thursday night, the Glenwood Springs City Council had not officially voted on the annexation at second reading. However, it appeared poised to pass again.