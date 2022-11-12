New Glenwood Springs Elementary School Principal Jessica Schwarz is tasked with executing a turnaround plan for the school after spring testing showed the school fell under expectations across the board in English language arts and mathematics.
Measuring both academic achievement and growth across standardized tests — Colorado Measures of Academic Success, commonly known as CMAS, and Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills, DIBELS, and its Spanish equivalent Indicadores Dinámicos del Éxito en la Lectura, IDEL — GSES dropped to a “turnaround plan” accreditation rating from the Colorado Department of Education. Part of the turnaround plan involves presenting strategies for improvement in a Unified Improvement Plan to the district’s Board of Education, which Schwarz and district Chief Academic Officer Stacey Park did in Wednesday night’s meeting.
“It’s definitely a serious situation that we’re taking seriously,” Schwarz said Friday afternoon. “We want to make sure that our students are performing on grade level.”
GSES historically rated on a performance plan in 2016 and 2017, meaning it was performing satisfactorily in the eyes of the state in relation to Colorado’s other schools. In 2018 and 2019, it fell into an “improvement plan” rating, meaning they were meeting expectations in some categories, but not the majority. It stayed in the improvement plan rating in 2020 and 2021, but schools did not see state intervention due to the pandemic.
In 2022, the school jumped the “priority improvement” rating straight to a “turnaround plan” rating, amongst the lowest performing schools in the state. A total of 36 schools in the state were placed on turnaround plans in the preliminary 2022 ratings. At this point, CDE is providing “support and oversight” until performance improves.
In a testing summary presented to the board, Schwarz and Park showed data that indicated that DIBELS students performed at a benchmark at a rate of 52%. For IDEL takers, only 34% reached benchmark expectations, as Schwarz said there is disparity in success among subgroups, including emerging bilingual students.
On CMAS, fourth graders were the most successful in English language arts, but only 20% met or exceeded benchmarks. In math, 15% of third graders reached benchmark, with fourth and fifth graders each performing in single-digit percentage rates.
In root cause analysis, the school found inconsistent implementation of curriculum, analysis of student work and data, a lack of evidence-based structures to monitoring and intervention, and a need for more professional development on supporting emerging bilingual students.
Schwarz attributed the majority of the drop to a fatigued staff after battling through COVID-19. But with many of the setbacks of the pandemic — health, short staffing, virtual learning — in the rearview mirror, she believes the current staff is the one to turn scoring around.
“The one thing that I was trying to highlight in our unified improvement plan is just that we have incredibly dedicated teachers, and so it’s really been about identifying where the root cause of some of the slide has been,” Schwarz said. “We’ve got the right people at our school to do the work. We have incredibly dedicated people to dive in with me. It’s just a matter of identifying where we want to start.”
GSES’s major improvement strategies focus on correcting those shortcomings, creating cycles of data analysis to drive instruction, homogenizing curriculum and working with the Office of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Education to develop language strategies.
The school’s implementation of a biliteracy program, Schwarz said, has not been a contributing factor to the drop. The school is in a development stage of that program, and it is currently only running for students in kindergarten through second grade.
Schwarz wants to see improvement quickly, with a goal of seeing 100% students move up at least one performance band, which if achieved would double the amount of students meeting benchmarks in grades three through five and see DIBELS benchmarking jump from 51% to 80-90%.
“It’s ambitious in the sense of we want to see growth for all students, and that is where I want our focus to maintain,” Schwarz said. “Our goal is that we are improving performance for every single student at GSES.”
Still, Schwarz wants to see incremental progress, even if she wants to start seeing it immediately. In “year zero” of being on a turnaround plan, the school is on performance watch but their accountability clock has not yet started, meaning they have five years to work out of a turnaround plan rating, Schwarz said.
According to CDE data, Glenwood Springs Elementary is the lone Roaring Fork School District educator to have fallen into a turnaround plan rating since at least 2010. Schwarz said she believed schools have previously fallen into the turnaround plan rating prior to that, but was not able to confirm. Three other schools in the district — Glenwood Springs Middle School, Riverview School and Crystal River Elementary School — are all on improvement plan status. After three years as a priority improvement school, Basalt Elementary School was promoted to a performance plan school this year.
On the district level, RFSD sits at an “accredited with improvement plan: low participation” rating.