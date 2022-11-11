Glenwood Springs is choking on traffic and looking to the public bus system for additional relief.
The city government recently commissioned an origination and destination study to build off of earlier efforts to figure out where traffic is coming from and where it is going. Some popular assumptions were confirmed, but the study unveiled surprises as well.
“It’s kind of eye opening,” said Roaring Fork Transportation Authority CEO Dan Blankenship.
The study’s findings were shared by Glenwood Springs city engineer Terri Partch with the RFTA staff and board of directors on Thursday. The study of cell phone data indicated 50% of vehicle trips on Highway 82 south of Glenwood Springs between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. last winter originated in western Garfield County and Mesa County. Another 44% of traffic departing Glenwood to the south originated in Glenwood itself. Just 4% was coming from Interstate 70 east and 1% from 3 Mile and 4 Mile Road outside of Glenwood.
While the sources of traffic weren’t too surprising, the destinations were more eye opening. When the traffic from western Garfield County and Mesa County was examined for destinations, 22% was bound for the Basalt and El Jebel areas, 49% was headed to a broadly defined Carbondale area while 29% was headed to Aspen and Snowmass Village.
Commuting to Aspen-Snowmass was down from an annual average of 33% in 2019.
When the destinations of Glenwood Springs commuters were examined, the study found that 28% were headed to the broadly defined Carbondale area, 28% were going to Basalt-El Jebel and 28% to Aspen-Snowmass.
There is a growing sense in the Roaring Fork Valley that many commuters are worn out by the drive to Aspen because of the frequent congestion between the airport and downtown. Some workers might be taking less money for jobs further downvalley and improving their quality of life.
“In reflecting on traffic, getting people out of their cars and on the buses is the challenge,” said Pitkin County Commissioner and RFTA board member Greg Poschman. “I think historically, it’s become as miserable as it can possibly be to drive anywhere anymore with traffic congestion, the price of parking, owning a car. There’s so many good reasons [to hop a bus]. We’ve disincentivized people so well from driving, yet they still do.”
The city of Glenwood Springs also wanted to focus on where commuters traveling into and staying in Glenwood were coming from. New Castle topped the list with 30%, while Rifle was at 29% and Silt at 11%. Missouri Heights was next highest at 11%. The leading specific destination was Valley View Hospital at 20%. The next highest was the vicinity of Glenwood Springs High School, City Market and Colorado Mountain College, at 12%. The Glenwood Meadows commercial development was the third most popular destination, at 10%.
Partch said the study showed the importance of the Hogback route, the bus service between Rifle and Glenwood Springs.
“I think that broadly, the city would really like to work with RFTA to improve ridership on the Hogback route,” Partch said. “I think it’s critical to reduce vehicles moving to our system and through our system. We would also like to find ways to improve ridership on the [Bus Rapid Transit] system. How do we get people on that bus?”
The BRT system is RFTA’s bread-and-butter regional service. The buses are frequent and fast because they make fewer stops than other service.
A different study commissioned by RFTA and Glenwood Springs in 2021 concluded that while the entire region spanning from Aspen to western Garfield County will grow over the next 20 years, “population and employment growth will be most acute between Glenwood Springs and Parachute. Glenwood Springs lies at the heart of this region and will bear the benefits and impacts of this growth.”
Glenwood Springs Mayor and RFTA board member Jonathan Godes proposed that RFTA form a subcommittee to work on a goal for expanding in western Garfield County and, once that is accomplished, potentially approach Silt, Rifle and perhaps even Parachute and Garfield County for increased funding for the Hogback service.
The Garfield County municipalities of Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and New Castle are funding members of RFTA. Silt, Rifle and Parachute/Battlement Mesa are not. Garfield County considers an annual contribution for bus service. It is contemplating $525,000 in next year’s budget. Garfield County’s contribution helps extend limited Hogback service to Rifle.
Godes said a ballot measure for RFTA funding was rejected more than a decade ago by residents of western Garfield County, but times may be changing.
“Our council had a conversation with the commissioners last week, and they said they were — I don’t know if amenable was the word — but they were not against potentially putting on the ballot RFTA again in western Garfield County,” Godes said. “When we talk about what’s it going to take to get people out of their single-occupancy vehicles, I think the first question is, what are the carrots and sticks we potentially have to get places like Rifle and Silt and western Garfield County — the county in general and maybe Parachute and Battlement Mesa — in the system?”
There is already proof that western Garfield County is warming to mass transit. While RFTA’s systemwide ridership is down 33% year-to-date through September compared to the same period in 2019, the Hogback service is up 33% compared to pre-pandemic numbers. Through September, the Hogback service provided 103,816 rides. It’s small but growing compared to other RFTA routes.
Godes said RFTA must put careful thought into how to approach western Garfield entities about joining and contributing to RFTA. The bus agency cannot just say, “Hey, what do you think about that?” he said. “I’ve had too many of those conversations, and they never go well.”
RFTA board members agreed to devote discussion to expanded Hogback service in a future meeting.