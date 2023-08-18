Just under seven months after naming a new city manager, Glenwood Springs is on the hunt for a new one after “mutually agreeing” to end its contract with January hiree Beverli Marshall.
Marshall was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 11 and the termination of her contract was made official when the city council voted unanimously to accept her resignation at its Thursday night meeting. No reason was given for her being placed on administrative leave.
“On Friday, the mayor (Ingrid Wussow) and mayor pro tem (Marco Dehm) met with Dr. Beverli Marshall, the city manager, and had a conversation. At that point Dr. Marshall went on administrative leave,” Glenwood Springs City Attorney Karl Hanlon said during the meeting. “During the intervening time, we’ve had several conversations and at this point I know that the parties agreed that it is in the best interest of both to terminate the contract and for everybody to move on.”
Marshall was selected from a pool of 31 candidates and three finalists in January. She came from La Quinta, California, and previously served as the general manager for the Valley Sanitary District in Indio, California, according to a bio from the city written during the interview process.
Marshall formally resigned and agreed to a five-month severance package that added $89,583.35 plus payout of remaining paid time off, Hanlon said during the meeting. The agreement releases the city from any claims pertaining to Dr. Marshall’s employment with the city, per the resolution passed.
“I wish Dr. Marshall all the best in her future endeavors and that this city council continues to be committed to the best for Glenwood Springs,” Wussow said during the meeting. “While we wish her all the best, we’re also excited for a new chapter here with Glenwood Springs.”
Per a release from the city, it has not yet determined the process or plans to appoint a new city manager.