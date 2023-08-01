Ahead of Glenwood Springs’ new trash and recycling collection program, the city is extending its enrollment period until Aug. 18.
As the city transitions to a single-hauler, volume-based pricing system in November, it’s still looking to get eligible residents enrolled. The program introduces variable-sized collection containers and recycling home pickup to the city’s offerings.
“Volume-based pricing is intended to encourage more thoughtful disposal practices,” Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck said in a Monday news release. “Households can save money on their trash bill by reducing the amount of trash they create. Methods to reduce what you are sending to the landfill include recycling, utilizing the yard-waste drop off, considering household consumption and potentially utilizing options to divert food waste such as the free drop-off at the recycle center.”
Trash cart options vary from 32, 64 and 96 gallons, with the option to get a wildlife-resistant container for an elevated price. There also is a “Super Saver” option that is still at the 32-gallon size but is picked up every two weeks; costs are $10.80 a month for a standard cart and $22.80 for a wildlife-resistant one. Each comes with recycling carts, as well.
The recycling carts will be single-stream, meaning customers don’t have to separate materials. Items eligible to be recycled include rinsed glass bottles and jars, plastics (numbers one through six), aluminum cans, mixed paper, corrugated cardboard and chipboard. A full list is on the program’s website, cogs.us/PAYT.
Residents will be given a 60-day grace period to change container sizes once services begin. Overflow fees will be $12.72 per occurrence, the cost of a small container. Residences whose containers overflow three times in a calendar year will be required to move to a larger trash cart.
The city believes the program will result in less traffic in town, fewer greenhouse gas emissions, more effective recycling and incentives to reduce overall waste, which will help to extend the life of the South Canyon Landfill.
“We’re approaching this issue from multiple angles by implementing the PAYT program, setting up policies such as larger tipping fees on construction and demolition waste, and making household diversions as easy as possible with programs such as the Recycle Center and the Hazardous Waste drop-off event,” City Manager Beverli Marshall said in the release. “At the same time, we have to set up a holistic and financially sustainable program to support the longevity of our shared infrastructure.”
Residences within Glenwood City limits in single-family homes or multi-family units of seven or less are eligible for the program. Applicable residences that are eligible but do not complete enrollment will be automatically enrolled and billed at the default level, which includes a medium container with medium-level recycling, at the cost of $25.44 a month.
The Glenwood Springs City Council approved the transition in March following multiple years of discussion. After a request for proposals was issued, the city reached a five-year agreement for Mountain Waste and Recycling to provide the service.
Starbuck said the deadline was extended to encourage as many residents as possible to enroll. A flier for the program indicated the previous deadline was Aug. 4.
She said roughly 400 enrollments have already been completed, but a total count of inventory is part of the program implementation. Figures on how many residences are eligible were unavailable on Monday.
Enrollment can be completed online at cogs.us/PAYT, at City Hall, by phone at 970-384-6426 or by emailing PAYT@cogs.us.