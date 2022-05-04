Last year’s annexation of the lot at 480 Donegan Road in west Glenwood Springs is expected to be repealed following Tuesday night’s special election. Annexation opponents took victory with 61.9% of the unofficial vote.
The result is, for the time being, the end of a potential development project on the nearly 16 acres that would have brought up to 300 residential units to the area, nearly doubling its population. The annexation was initially passed in the fall by the Glenwood Springs City Council in a 4-3 vote, but a petition circulated by concerned citizens called Glenwood Springs Residents for Sensible Development gathered enough signatures to force a special election.
The property is owned by the Diemoz family. R2 Partners was to be the developer. Critics of the project have said the annexation was rushed and the city has prioritized housing over issues like infrastructure and fire evacuation routes.
“This is the hubris you get from city council when they forge ahead with something on a split 4-3 vote and disregard what the people want,” Councilor Tony Hershey, who was a “nay” in last year’s council annexation vote, said. “If you ignore the will of the people and just try to shove things down people’s throats, that’s what happens. I feel bad for the developers and the Diemozes, but we should have worked with the residents.”
Project leaders touted the development’s ability to bring in 60 new deed-restricted units, a fire station and $100,000 in donations for the development of wildfire egress routes and general infrastructure development. The revitalization of the defunct Glenwood Springs mall also was used as a pro-point.
The annexation allowed the rezoning of the lot to allow for residential development. In its return to a Garfield County property, it will be zoned for commercial use.
“We will move forward as a city and make the most of it,” Councilor Shelley Kaup, a proponent of the development, said. “The people have spoken and I certainly respect that… It will certainly revert back to development under the county, so I don’t know what will happen next. It’ll be interesting to see.”
Hershey said he said if the family is open to continuing work with the city and county to build a “reasonable development,” he’s open to listening.
“I don’t know if the Diemozes are going to take their marbles and go home or not,” Hershey said. “But, listening means including the neighbors, it doesn’t mean we’re just going to do whatever we want.”
Airport question
Question A, which pertained to the city’s control of the municipal airport’s future, passed with 81.1% of the unofficial, Tuesday night vote.
The result of the vote is that the closure or sale of the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport must be put to a public vote. A failure of the ballot question would have enabled the sale or major changes to the airport to be approved by the city council.
Ballot language states that the city will continue to own, operate, repair and maintain the airport in a similar condition to its state as of Jan. 1, 2021. The city is not prohibited from extending the airport’s runway, making general improvements or constructing a tunnel under the airport, such as the one discussed for the South Bridge project aimed at creating a secondary emergency evacuation route to the south of Glenwood Springs.
Ballots were mailed out in early April and accepted until 7 p.m. on Election Day. It was a mail ballot election, with some locations provided for ballot pickup, but no in-person voting.
The outcome of the election is not official until the votes are certified, which is anticipated to occur on May 16, Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck said in a news release. A total of 2,383 ballots were cast in the election.