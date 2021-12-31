Glenwood Springs police arrested a 37-year-old woman on Thursday afternoon after responding to a reported stabbing at about 2:34 p.m., which resulted in the two victims' deaths.
Claudia Camacho Duenas was taken into custody and booked at the Garfield County Jail without incident, according to a Glenwood Springs Police Department press release. The two victims, Duenas' biological 18- and 11-year-old children, died from their wounds after being transported to a nearby hospital.
"Officers arrived quickly to find two victims suffering from significant injuries," the press release details. "Life-saving measures were provided and the victims were transported to an area hospital. Simultaneously, officers found an adult female being restrained by an uninvolved civilian. Officers were told the woman being restrained was responsible for the assault and she was detained without incident."
The initial assault occurred in an apartment unit at the 100 Block of Soccer Field Road and continued into the parking lot, investigators reported.
"We are very saddened to report this tragedy in our community yesterday, particularly in a traditional time of celebration during the holiday season," Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joseph Deras said via email Friday.
In addition to the police, the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Garfield County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, Carbondale Police Department, Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Garfield County District Attorney and Investigations team all contributed to the response.
"This type of violence is uncharacteristic for our community and our first responders ... are personally affected by this event," Deras said in the press release. "We recognize this affects everyone in our community and we mourn this inexplicable loss of life of these two very young people."
No further information "with respect to any evidence or the criminal justice process moving forward" will be released by the Glenwood Springs Police Department, the release noted.
This is a developing story that will be updated.