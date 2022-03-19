Great Outdoors Colorado announced on Friday the awarding of a $2.28 million grant to the National Forest Foundation and the city of Glenwood Springs to restore the Hanging Lake Trail.
The trail and lake east of Glenwood Springs closed following extensive damage from last July’s debris flows in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn-scar area. The popular trail is located in the White River National Forest just east of Glenwood Springs.
The grant was made possible through GOCO’s Community Impact Program, which develops and revitalizes parks, trails, schoolyards, fairgrounds, environmental education facilities and other outdoor projects that enhance a community’s quality of life and access to the outdoors, according to a news release. The program leverages dollars from all four of GOCO’s constitutionally established investment quadrants: funding for local governments and open space, and for outdoor recreation and wildlife through Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The debris flows swept away major trail sections, took down bridges and trees and buried the recreational area in rubble, the release says. The trail’s closure forced the cancellation of more than 15,000 trail reservations.
Funding will support survey work, design and reconstruction of a more resilient and sustainable trail to Hanging Lake. Proposed ecological and habitat restoration work includes restoring both the natural landscape surrounding the trail and an adjacent stream to minimize future erosion events and protect water quality, the release states.
“We are grateful to GOCO for their generous support of the Hanging Lake Trail restoration effort,” said Mary Mitsos, president and CEO of the National Forest Foundation, in a prepared statement. “The NFF is thrilled to be working in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service, the city of Glenwood Springs and other community stakeholders to ensure that this iconic National Forest location will be sustainably enjoyed for generations to come.”
White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams called Hanging Lake a Colorado icon.
“We are extremely grateful for this significant GOCO grant, which will be a foundation for rebuilding a sustainable trail to last the next 100 years,” he said in the release. “This grant and the contributions of many partners and volunteers will allow us to rebuild the Hanging Lake Trail much more quickly than we ever expected. This is a great day for the recreating public.”
In addition to trail construction and restoration work, GOCO funds will be used for interpretive signs to educate the public on the ecological impacts of the Grizzly Creek Fire while they safely enjoy the new trail, the release says.
At $12 per shuttle ticket, reservation fees for Hanging Lake provide a significant source of revenue that supports trail improvements, lake protection, shuttle operations and staffing. It is estimated that the direct economic value of Hanging Lake to Glenwood Springs exceeds $4.6 million annually, making renewed access to the area critical to community vitality, the release notes.
“Hanging Lake is a beloved community asset that holds a special place in the social fabric and economic vitality of Glenwood Springs,” said Mayor Jonathan Godes. “Our community is grateful to GOCO for their generous support to rebuild the trail to this irreplaceable destination and to our partners at the National Forest Foundation and the White River National Forest for their leadership on this project.”
To date, GOCO has invested more than $16.7 million in projects in Garfield County and conserved 2,708 acres of land there. GOCO funding has supported Rifle Gap State Park Campground, Glenwood Springs Ice Rink, New Castle River Park, New Castle Community Sports Park and Rifle Action Park, among various other projects. The county also is home to a GOCO-funded Generation Wild coalition, Garfield County Outdoors, which is working to connect youth and families with the outdoors.
GOCO, created through a state constitutional amendment in 1992, invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s parks, trails, wildlife, rivers and open spaces. GOCO’s independent board awards competitive grants to local governments and land trusts and makes investments through Colorado Parks and Wildlife. For more information, visit goco.org.