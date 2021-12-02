Luis Yllanes certainly doesn’t consider his departure from his role at the Aspen Art Museum — where he’s enjoyed a 12-year tenure, including as chief operating officer — as part of the “Great Resignation” movement sweeping the nation.
But that doesn’t mean that the pandemic didn’t have a role in his deciding to embrace his next chapter as executive director of 5Point Film.
“It made everybody think, what is it that we’re doing — what do we value, what’s important?” Yllanes reflected on Wednesday. “For me, the arts have always been important and I’ll always be appreciative of what the museum presented for me and bringing me to the valley.”
And, he noted, he’s able to go out with a bang, as far as his role with the museum and visual arts goes: hosting the only domestic showing of the Andy Warhol exhibit is certainly a career highlight.
“For me, it’s a good way to sort of go out — I’ve done everything that I feel like I’ve wanted to do since I’ve been here,” he said. “For me, it’s a good way to close a chapter here.”
But when the opportunity for executive director at 5Point Film — “on a mission to inspire adventure of all kinds, to connect generations through shared experience, to engage passion with a conscience and to educate through film,” the Carbondale nonprofit’s mission states — became available, Yllanes said he knew he had to go for it with all his energy.
“A lot of things I’ve wanted to just do a little differently for myself — I wanted something that I could have a little more impact on my community, my community in Carbondale,” Yllanes, who also serves as a Carbondale town trustee, said.
“So it was only when this opportunity presented itself that I really had to give some long hard thought about it and realize that if I was going to do it, I had to be prepared to go all in — it wasn’t about testing the waters. I’m going to try for it and if it’s offered to me, then I’m going to go all in.”
The new role, which Yllanes officially assumes on Dec. 22, marks a new artistic exploration, from visual to film. Additionally, it creates an opportunity for him to invite traditionally more marginalized communities into the adventure film scene — a point interviewers with the organization pointedly asked. Of the three topics he was asked about, culture was one of them, he recalled.
“When we’re talking about culture, I thought they were talking more about spirit,” he said with a chuckle. When it was clarified, Yllanes — a Latino man fluent in Spanish — immediately pivoted to his larger vision for the organization, one in which the spirit of 5Point that led him to apply for the leadership position was also a more intersectional, welcome one.
He referenced FroSkate, a Chicago-based organization by and for traditionally marginalized communities in the skateboarding world: “Black Womyn found and Queer led, we are Chicago’s first collective for the nontraditional skate community,” the website explains.
“I think we should grow the umbrella so people feel included in 5Point. Everything we can do to engage the Latino community — and not just the Latino communities; people of color, LGBQT — when they think about adventure film, I want them to realize that, the more extreme sports, that they can be included in this as well, that they should be,” he said.
Yllanes first moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in 2009 and distinctly remembers his first time as a 5Point Film festival audience member. Yllanes went on to serve as a 5Point Dream Project juror for the last three years, observing the valuable opportunity the 5Point scholarship program has provided to Roaring Fork Valley high school students.
“Yllanes is keen to grow 5Point’s robust education programming, which has grown extensively over the last two years since the COVID-19 global health pandemic limited the organization’s capacity to host full-scale in-person events including its flagship film festival,” a news release from the organization emphasizes.
Yllanes confirmed as much during an interview. Not only is he personally vested in nurturing the next generation of filmmakers, his son is a direct recipient of the benefits of the program.
“I love the 5Point Dream Project — my son was a recipient this year, and I’m pushing to really move it in the direction he wants,” Yllanes said. “He wanted to create a climbing program that focuses on Latino youth, but the enthusiasm that these kids come with … it’s not just money that comes toward them to put to tuition, but the ability to say, ‘Chase your dream, have an adventure, do something that is going to be impactful.’”
Even before Yllanes serves one day in his role, the organization is busy as ever — as all nonprofits are — with its end-of-year giving campaign, the release notes 5Point announced its end-of-year fundraising campaign, “Support The Stories,” which launched Wednesday and culminates in a one-night online film program available to campaign supporters on Dec. 16.