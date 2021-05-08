Just after the clock strikes midnight Monday morning — at 12:01 — the dial, too, will move Pitkin County into the state’s least-restrictive Green Level.
That means that while people will still have to wear masks indoors except when seated with their parties — which can now be up to 10 people — at a restaurant, other public health COVID-19 restrictions will loosen. And while it may not make a huge difference to most individuals, many businesses will likely feel the impact of the shift. Namely, with the exception of bars — which can now operate at 50% and there is no curfew on last call — most businesses can operate at any capacity, so long as 6-foot social distancing is still honored.
For a restaurant, then, tables must be distanced by 6 feet but the establishments can otherwise operate at full capacity. After surviving more than a year of COVID-19, being able to add even just a few more tables could have a meaningful impact on an eatery’s books.
Of course, many of those businesses are currently closed for offseason — and it’s no coincidence that the declining case numbers that led to the new Green designation coincided with the shoulder season, when many locals leave town in favor of the desert or jungle.
Getting more than 60% of Pitkin County residents vaccinated certainly helped, too.
“This is great news that we’re able to move to the Green Level; this is certainly something we have anticipated with the increased vaccinations and lower activity, so we’re really excited about that,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said Friday, himself on his way home from a brief getaway to the desert.
“It’s going to continue to be important for both our residents and our visitors to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID, but we’re looking forward to a good summer,” he continued.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who serves on the board of health, echoed Peacock’s enthusiasm, as well as his vigilance. Poschman said he remembers all too well not long ago, at the start of the year, when the state moved the county to the Red Level.
“It was kind of a whiplash — we were in the red, and we were only two counties in the Red,” he recalled, “now, we’re one of the few counties that are in the Green. It shows what offseason does.”
Still, there’s plenty of activity going on, as far as offseasons go, he noted.
“We still have a very robust construction season ramping up. There’s a lot of transient activity up and down the valley, and it’s not like we really have an offseason anymore. So it remains to be seen — we have to remain on our guard,” he said.
Poschman’s enthusiasm was palpable, though, and he was quick to point to continued vaccinations as what he sees as the path forward to returning to some semblance of pre-pandemic life.
“There are places you can get vaccinated — the website at first glance may look like you can’t get a first dose, but you can. The sooner we get the more people vaccinated, the more it will be able to go back to what we think of as normal,” he said.
In the more immediate term, the Green Level offers promise for another, more literal arena: venues. Under the new guidelines, unseated indoor events can operate at 50% capacity or up to 500 people, whichever is fewer. And seated indoor events — much like restaurant restrictions — can operate at 100% occupancy up to 500 people, so long as groups of no more than 10 are spaced 6 feet apart.
As for outdoor events? Just maintain your social distance, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment maintains. There are no other capacity restrictions — unless it’s at a ticketed, seated outdoor venue boasting more than 30,000 square feet of space. Then organizers need to seek out a consultation with CDPHE and subsequent approval.
Between May 1 and Thursday, Pitkin County saw a mere four new COVID-19 cases. On Jan. 2, the highest single-day caseload of 2021, 74 Pitkin County residents and five out-of-county visitors tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Poschman said, adding that he feels grateful to have “professionals with perspective” at the helm, who after navigating the public health landscape throughout the duration of the pandemic so far have internalized the lessons learned along the way.