An unintended result of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a rise, nationally and locally, in the popularity of golf.
Steve Aitken, director of golf at Aspen Golf Club, said the pandemic led to 36,000 rounds of golf played at the municipal course last year. That represents a 29% increase over the 28,000 rounds the golf course logged in 2019. It’s also a record.
“Golf is considered a safe sport,” Aitken said Friday. “A lot of new players are getting hooked. Before the pandemic, the sport was trending upward — but nothing like we experienced in 2020.”
Typically, it takes more than three months for Aspen Golf Club to sell out of its season passes, he said. In March, on the day they went on sale, it took a mere 3.5 hours to sell all 839 passes, according to Aitken. Last year, the course sold 884 passes. Fewer were sold this year in order to help minimize problems with passholders getting tee times during the busy summer high season.
The course opened for the season on April 15. Typically, the season runs through Oct. 31, weather depending.
Aitken said the early weeks of the season have been just as busy as last year. “There has been no slowdown,” he said.
He discussed other aspects of the 2021 golfing season. A newly designed website for aspengolf.com offers a new look, new features and a new tee-time booking system. The system allows members to easily create an account and manage their tee times online, a city of Aspen news release says.
Other notable changes to the golf pass structure include advanced booking privileges according to pass type, reserved times specifically for golf passholders and a quick access link to the tee sheet from the home screen of the website.
Aitken said the increase in play involves locals and visitors alike. “People aren’t traveling around as much as before COVID-19, so they are playing more golf,” he said.
In other news involving the course, Aitken said no major capital projects are planned this year. However, the 13th tee and some of the other tee boxes will be rebuilt.
“Some of our tee boxes are from the original layout of the course,” he said. “They really aren’t designed for the amount of play we’re getting. They need more square footage.”
The last major project at Aspen Golf Club came in 2018, when the sand bunkers were renovated, Aitken pointed out.
He said the golfing facility is getting to the end of the projects and initiatives outlined in a master plan created some 27 years ago, when he became director of golf. Those projects include a new irrigation system, which has reduced water usage from around 90 million gallons per year to 60 million gallons annually; a new clubhouse and the addition of tennis courts; landscaping that involves the use of native soils, grasses, shrubs and trees; and much more.
For more than 20 years, the course has been certified as an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, an official indicator of environmental responsibility, Aitken said.
Last season, the course was not able to host tournaments due to social-distancing regulations related to COVID-19. Aitken said this year, the course will be getting back on track with many of its annual events. But, as long as public health orders are in place, the golfing facility will adhere to local rules relating to masking and social distancing.
The Aspen Junior Golf Fundraiser is set for July 28, and visits from PGA touring players Billy Horschel and Chris DiMarco are planned, he said. A long-drive specialist, Mike Zeigler, aka “Ziggy,” also is planning to be there. “Ziggy” can drive a ball 300 yards with a putter.
Aitken said one of the things he’s proud of is that the Aspen municipal course serves the entire community, not just golfers. For example, during the winter season, the course is used for Nordic skiing. And during the non-snowy months, area residents drop by in the early morning and early evening hours to walk their dogs. The dogs serve a purpose, he said, by warding off geese, who tend to make a mess of things on the fairways and greens.
He said the course is in good shape, but it’ll be in excellent shape a few weeks from now.
“Every day it gets better,” Aitken said.