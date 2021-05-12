In many ways, Sunday will mark the culmination of nearly two years of conversation for Nicole Lindstrom and Karla Miller.
It’s been about that long since they first started dreaming about collaborating — but then the pandemic put a halt to everything, their plans included. Now, with incidence rates on the decline and vaccinations on the rise, the two are finally able to realize their goal. On Sunday, Lindstrom — a certified cacao ceremonialist through Legacy Cacao — will bring her practice to Miller’s Hope Barn in Carbondale, where the sound alchemist and astrologist usually hosts her private practice.
“We’ll take the tuning forks, and we apply these to the meridians. And so it’s balancing out the body. Sometimes you’re more masculine and feminine, and so it just really balances out the frequencies in the body and gets stuck energy moving within the body. It’s really profound, and it’s the person — it’s the client — who’s doing the healing,” Miller said of her private practice.
The space she’s curated at the Hope Barn vibrates with its own energy, and not just from the gongs that line the walls and sound bowls that dot the perimeter of the space. There’s a guest space immediately adjacent to the open room, complete with bathtub, that adds a certain homey energy to the “barn.”
Lindstrom stayed there when she was undergoing her yin yoga training through True Nature Healing Arts, she said.
“It’s so special and amazing,” she said.
The walls themselves are painted white, creating a literal canvas for people’s affirmations, which have been scrawled in black Sharpie, expressed in both words and doodles. It’s the perfect space to combine practices, Lindstrom pointed out.
“She probably has over 50 gongs and has probably over 1000 singing bowls. It’s something that’s so astonishing when you walk into her space — you just feel all the energy exuding from the walls and rising up through the instruments,” she said.
It’s exactly where she wants to introduce people to the power of the medicinal and spiritual benefits of cacao.
“It opens and expands within you, and I really want to give people that experience of that heart-opening quality and nature of cacao and begin to educate around plant medicine,” Lindstrom said. “I feel like right now, plant medicine … people are getting interested.”
To be clear, when talking about cacao, yes, Lindstrom is essentially talking about a much more purified hot chocolate.
“I think most people associate plant medicine with ayahuasca versus something like cacao,” she said. “Instead of seeing visuals, it’s more feeling based than anything. So we’ll start by dropping into cacao, and I’ll be talking about where it came from — this Mayan village — and why it’s here, which is really the story of legacy cacao, the intention is to bring love back into the world.”
Lindstrom will be using Legacy Cacao, a celebration-grade cacao concoction blended with vanilla bean and Mayan spices in a recipe only known by a single living Mayan priestess in Guatemala.
“This priestess is the only one alive who knows the actual recipe, and she has initiates under her [who harvest the plants],” she explained. “Anyone who is around those plants are in meditation — so when they walk up to the plant, they’re in meditation. When they walk away from the plant, they’re in meditation. They deliver the plants to the priestess and then the priestess, in ceremony, creates the batch. It’s cool to think not only how old these plants are but also how long they’ve been under the protection and stewardship of this Mayan community who really believe in its power of love to fill the world.”
It’s a tradition expanding more than 3,000 years, according to Legacy Cacao founder Michelle Sinnette, who met said priestess during her own trip to Guatemala. Her business today still benefits the people who create the product and keep the ceremony alive, she explains via her company website.
“The majority of the profit from Legacy Cacao remains in Guatemala with the priestess, women farmers and artisans,” she wrote. “I am frequently asked why I did not structure the company as a nonprofit. Fair Profit is not about a hand out or a hand up. Fair Profit is simple. When you are privileged with a product that is the best in the world like Legacy Cacao, then the people who make it deserve the majority of the profit.”
Sunday will be the first of three such events that Lindstrom and Miller will be cohosting. The evening will begin with the cacao ceremony, followed by a guided meditation and breath. Throughout, Miller will steward the evening through a sound journey.
“Sound journeys are divine healing tools accessing cosmic sounds and vibrations by bringing the heavenly energies into the body. Because our bodies are made up of 80% water, sound waves can pass through our skin, organs, and tissues, offering the body healing frequencies on a cellular level,” the event registration describes.
In addition to Sunday, the two have June 13 and Aug. 15 as sort of pilots to what they hope will become a monthly program, depending on interest (registration details available via gldmnd.co/offerings/p/cacao).
“We just want to get it to where they’re rolling, and we’ll keep doing them,” Lindstrom said.