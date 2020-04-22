An online tool developed to connect people and organizations in need with those who want to volunteer or donate goods and services was born as a way to assist local response to COVID-19, but the peer-to-peer platform’s creators and local officials backing the effort hope its usefulness will only grow in a post-pandemic world.
Greg Shaffran and Leah Fielding, both of Aspen, created the Good Neighbor Network through their own volunteer efforts and have enlisted Aspen City Council members, the county’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team and the Aspen Community Foundation in helping refine and launch the platform. Anyone can access the network through a link on the city of Aspen’s COVID-19 webpage and sign up for volunteer opportunities listed, post a volunteer opportunity or offer goods and services to those in need.
Shaffran, who is familiar with coding through his work with the Blue Tent digital marketing agency, is a Mountain Rescue Aspen member and a volunteer with the Response crisis hotline. He also has created an app linking outdoor guides with clients, and while skinning up Aspen Highlands about three weeks ago, he had a conversation with a local doctor that inspired him to create a similar platform to connect those in need with those who can help.
The app currently lists seven opportunities for volunteering, ranging from making face masks to a Carbondale-based service called Neighborhood Heroes that enlists people to pick up groceries, medications and run other errands for those who can’t leave the house. Also included is a drive from Valley View Hospital to collect letters of encouragement for frontline health care workers, as well as helping out hunger relief organizations in Garfield County. Anyone can go to the site and post a volunteer opportunity, though all content is overseen by a moderator to ensure appropriateness and safety.
Not every organization listed on the app is actively seeking volunteers during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. For example, though “Aspen Valley Hospital — medical volunteer” is included on the list, the hospital has suspended its in-person volunteer program during the heightened COVID-19 response in order to minimize the risk of exposure. However, once restrictions are lifted, the hospital will be looking to fill open positions in its volunteer corps that assist in eight AVH departments. The application process includes a background check and an orientation.
That speaks to the bigger picture of the Good Neighbor Network, Shaffran said.
“What’s been interesting in talking to these organizations is they are really excited about using this more long term, seeing how this can be something that benefits them as far as capturing the enthusiasm of the moment where everyone wants to help because they are stuck at home and can’t do much,” Shaffran said. “But fast forward six, eight months to when we can go out of our houses a little bit more, all these organizations are going to have this list of people who have expressed interest in helping support their causes.”
So while there may not be enough people registered with Good Neighbor Network partners right now needing their groceries picked for all the people who may sign up, the hope is that the platform will help create connections with a new volunteer base that can be put to use eventually. The app aims to serve people from Aspen to Parachute, so organizers are hopeful that the needs posted on the platform will grow to engage all the folks who are looking to help out.
Another function of the app, listed under the “get help” tab, allows any organization or person offering help to create a post. Current posts include books being given away by Aspen Words, free consultations with Alpine Legal Services, an individual offering “financial and organizational” support and a cache of frozen food with which one donor is willing to part.
The Incident Management Team has been helping the organizers vet the content on the app and has been providing “guard rails” that list best practices for both volunteers and those receiving services to conduct themselves as COVID-19 safe as possible, Shaffran said.
The Aspen Community Foundation also helped get the platform off the ground and “has played a supportive role in the development of the Good Neighbor Network, offering input on scope and functionality as well as helping to communicate its availability to potential volunteers and nonprofit organizations,” said Valerie Carlin, community investment director for the foundation. “We are appreciative of all Greg, Leah and the rest have done to turn this idea into an important tool to capitalize on the volunteer spirit of the greater Roaring Fork Valley.”
Aspen Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said he was drawn to the project because of its community-oriented nature.
“There is going to be a pre-COVID and a post-COVID world, and what we do now will determine what that post-COVID world looks like,” Mesirow said. “This tool nudges us in the direction of a world that is more connected, more mobile and just more supportive. I was taken with the idea.”
Mesirow said he has been working to help “stand up” the platform and “connect these guys to the right resources to make sure the product is well supported, that it’s accepted, that it’s safe.”
Mesirow predicted that “as we reopen slowly and safely, this tool will evolve.”
Aspen Mayor Torre said he has long envisioned a “good neighbor” or a “neighbor-to-neighbor tool” that allows people to “just ask for simple items of help” and connect them with those who can provide the help, and he credited Shaffran and Fielding for bringing the concept into being.
“I think this is going to be an integral part of connecting our community as we go forward, so I am very excited about it and I am so impressed with the work that has gone on,” Torre said.