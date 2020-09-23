Advance data on the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s commercial flight capacity and local hotel bookings point to expectations of a close-to-normal October in the local tourism arena despite the continued effect of COVID-19 on the domestic and global travel industry.
Demand for air travel basically bottomed out in April, May and June as public-health mandates shuttered many businesses as a method of slowing the coronavirus spread, bringing the economy to a near-standstill in Aspen and beyond. It was all a result of the pandemic’s fast outbreak in March.
But since June, demand for flights to Aspen has been on the rise, and the two airlines serving the local market have responded with increased seating capacity, according to Bill Tomcich, local liaison to the commercial carriers.
“June was pretty much rock bottom in terms of scheduled capacity,” Tomcich said. “There have been four months in a row of flight improvements since the onset of COVID. This October, we will see almost as many seats flying into Aspen as we did last October.”
October is considered an off-season month locally, and the demand for flights into Aspen is unlikely to result in a town that’s jam-packed with tourists.
But United Airlines and American Airlines have scheduled 246 flights for the month, a 10.9% decrease compared with the 276 flights that they and Delta Air Lines scheduled in October 2019. In July, Delta suspended its service into ASE indefinitely, but officials have said that a return to the local market in the winter of 2021-22 is a possibility.
That 10.9% decrease in the number of scheduled inbound flights is a vast improvement over June, when the local airport had 108 flights, an 80.5% decline compared with 546 flights in the same month a year ago.
“Our October this year is going to be much closer to a normal October than any recent months that we’ve seen since the outbreak of COVID,” Tomcich said.
He shared numbers that indicate steady improvement in local air travel since June, the month in which major annual events that kick off the summer tourism season such as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and Aspen Ideas Festival were forced to cancel.
In July, the Aspen airport had 231 scheduled flights, a decrease of 63.1% compared with July 2019’s 626 flights. Though markedly down, the figure was an improvement over June.
August followed with a 51.6% drop in scheduled flights (281 versus 581 in the same month last year). For the current month, there are 213 scheduled flights, a 46.5% decline (compared with 398 in September 2019).
The figures represent one-way flights. Double the numbers to get a complete tally of flights arriving and departing ASE.
Tomcich said starting Oct. 2, American Airlines will be flying twice daily to Aspen from Dallas/Fort Worth. That schedule will run through November and December as well. In fall 2019, American flew once daily from D/FW, he said.
The increase in flights from Dallas, he said, offsets the loss of seating capacity resulting from Delta’s suspension of its Salt Lake City route. Last fall, Delta flew once daily from SLC.
Also next month, United Airlines will fly five times daily from Denver (four times on Tuesdays). Just a few weeks ago, United planned to fly four times daily into Aspen from its Denver hub. In an email to local hospitality stakeholders, Tomcich wrote, “United will be offering more frequency to ASE than to any other single spoke from their entire DEN hub in October.”
United also will fly once daily to Aspen from Chicago in October and two times on Saturdays. It had previously planned to suspend the Chicago route on Sept. 30.
American ends its daily route from Chicago on Oct. 4, but plans to bring it back on Nov. 19, Tomcich said. “Normally they would bring it back in mid-December, so they are resuming one month early.” Starting Dec. 17, American will fly to Aspen twice each day.
A year ago, United had a flight from Los Angeles. It’s not on the schedule this fall.
“Because of geography, LAX is better suited as an international hub than a domestic hub. And of course, international traffic is way, way down. In the case of LAX, it’s really not functioning as a hub for United at all. Now it’s more loosely grouped clusters of flights that are mainly serving as connections from the California area,” Tomcich said. United is not expected to resume service from Los Angeles to Aspen until December.
All in all, he said, the rising percentages of scheduled flights to ASE, compared with the same months last year, “tells us that demand is keeping up in Aspen with the capacity increases that United and America are continuing to add into our market. And that is very good news,” Tomcich said. “Our market is performing very well relative to other markets that United and American are operating in.”
The latest lodging occupancy report from resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics shows signs of improvement as well. Data from the company, passed along last week by central reservations agency Stay Aspen Snowmass, shows that as of Aug. 31, advance bookings for September represented 32.5% occupancy, a pace that is only a 22.1% decline from the bookings activity at the end of August 2019.
That’s a marked improvement compared to the 52% decline in bookings pace for September that was recorded at the end of July.
“Without our much-loved September events and with sun back in the forecast, we are forecasting “leaf peepers, mountain bikers and hikers to fill the gaps,” the Stay Aspen Snowmass report says.
Tomcich said the big question is whether there will be a sizable boost in hotel bookings in September and October sparked by the types of last-minute travelers to which the report alludes. September, especially given the activity surrounding Labor Day weekend, is shaping into a solid month, all things considered, according to many locally serving businesses — even with the airport shut down due to maintenance for four days last week.
“September is becoming really surprising, given how busy things are continuing to be,” Tomcich said.
August occupancy was 52.6%, a 24.6% decline compared with August 2019. While that could be viewed in a negative light, it was surprisingly better than many expected it to be, given the pandemic situation and other factors occurring within the month.
“Due to the Grizzly Creek Fire, the extended Interstate 70 closure and the weeklong Independence Pass closure, the resort saw a drastic slowdown in August bookings,” the Stay Aspen Snowmass report says. “In addition, August is typically a month filled with numerous events strategically placed by community partners to drive demand. Instead, those who visited took to the mountains, hiking and biking, rivers, and the streets of Aspen and Snowmass Village.
“It certainly did not feel like we were 25% down and ideally our local businesses are enjoying a successful summer, all things considered.”
Tomcich said the United and American winter flight schedules for ASE are currently within 5% of last winter’s seating capacity.
“We’re going to have plenty of airline seats to meet whatever demand is there,” he said.
The bookings report states, “Winter occupancy is pacing behind as can be expected. Early booking habits have ceased and last-minute booking habits taken root. This trend is seen across the industry.
“Even so, the tourism teams are working diligently to prepare for new markets this winter, expecting a dramatic loss of both international and group business as well as preparing for the new needs and demands from customers,” the Stay Aspen Snowmass summary says.
Local demand for air travel may be fueled in part by the large numbers of people who have moved into the upper Roaring Fork Valley this summer to ride out the pandemic, Tomcich said.
“The many second-homeowners who have moved to the valley, bought up real estate and enrolled their kids in local schools are going to need to fly back and forth. So that’s actually playing a role in terms of some of the demand that airlines are continuing to see for flights in and out of Aspen,” he added.