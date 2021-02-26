Beginning March 5, Pitkin County’s traveler affidavit program will go by a new name and no longer require overnight visitors to test negative for COVID-19 prior to their arrival.
Instead, Pitkin County’s “traveler awareness program” will recommend visitors test negative for the virus that has killed more than 500,000 people in the U.S.
The decision was reached Thursday by the Pitkin County Board of Health and comes just days after the Aspen Chamber Resort Association outlined its own concerns with the affidavit — including its name — in a board meeting and subsequently in a letter to health board members.
“Certainly, changing the name from ‘affidavit’ makes sense,” said Greg Poschman, Pitkin County commissioner and board of health member. “If that’s onerous for people, OK, let’s find something else that works.”
Since Dec. 14, Pitkin County’s traveler affidavit program has required overnight visitors to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 of arriving or to quarantine for 10 days immediately upon arrival.
“I do think this has had value,” Poschman said of the affidavit.
To date, Pitkin County has received nearly 70,000 completed traveler affidavits.
“We recognize the traveler affidavit program is an important communications and education tool supported by our lodging partners in the best practices around how to travel safely either here in Pitkin County or anywhere,” Pitkin County Interim Public Health Director Jordana Sabella said in a statement. “With over 69,964 people having filled out the form to date, it’s provided us a vehicle to engage with visitors that we may not have had the opportunity to engage with in any other way.”
Beginning March 5, Pitkin County visitors will still be required to fill out an agreement online that will include information like the five commitments of containment and local mask-wearing requirements.
“I love the recommendation with the understanding that the affidavit is removed and is called ‘the traveler awareness program,’” board member Dr. Tom Kurt said.
Kurt also suggested offering “incentives” for travelers to complete the awareness program, like providing those who do with complimentary “I love Aspen” N95 masks.
Kurt’s idea was met with considerable support from other health board members, including Chair Markey Butler.
“That’s a great suggestion,” Butler said. “Even a $25 gift certificate, or whatever, to use at a restaurant or a local business would be fabulous.”
The county’s restaurants in particular have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic.
Money talks
In December 2019, 72 restaurants and bars in Aspen rang in over $15 million worth of retail sales, whereas in December 2020, the city’s restaurants and bars category collected approximately $5 million less.
A December 2020 tax report for the city of Aspen stated that “Aspen’s December tourism-centric economy experienced a one-third drop in local spending.”
In Snowmass Village, restaurants remitted approximately 28% less in sales tax revenue in December 2020 than they did collectively in December 2019.
Although Pitkin County’s traveler affidavit did not take effect until mid-December, when the health board approved the program in early December, details about its requirements quickly spread across the country. While some states at the time already had traveler affidavits intact, such a program had not been implemented at a county-level much, if at all.
“It has gotten interesting press,” said Ann Mullins, Aspen city councilor and board of health alternate. “I think places have modeled after what we’ve done here.”
In neighboring Eagle County — which did not implement a traveler affidavit — the town of Vail’s lodging sector generated roughly 20% less in sales tax revenue in December 2020 than it did in December 2019. The city of Aspen’s lodging tax collections were down more than 40% in December 2020 when compared to December 2019.
“I agree, there has been positive press across the country, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t received negative press,” said Patti Clapper, Pitkin County commissioner and board of health alternate. “There have been some comments out there about ...‘Why does Pitkin County think they are better than the rest of the world in requiring these things,’ and ‘Why is Pitkin County scaring off their visitors?’”
Following Thursday’s meeting, the Pitkin County Board of Health will reconvene on March 11.