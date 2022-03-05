While nobody was prepared to go on record with the identity of the buyer Friday, the Gorsuch Haus hotel plot — part of the larger Lift One corridor plan that enjoyed victory in the March 2019 election by a mere 26 votes — sold for $76.2 million, according to a specialty warranty deed filed with the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder.
The buyer was a newly formed foreign limited liability company — Aspen City Holdings, LLC — filed with the Colorado Secretary of State on Feb. 18 through Chris Lacroix, of Garfield and Hecht. Lacroix did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment Friday evening.
Jeff Gorsuch, a principal in the Gorsuch Haus project, said Friday that the sale further propels the vision, but that the initial vision will remain intact.
“It is a major deal; the sale represents a transition, one that brings one of the best hoteliers in the world to Aspen,” he said via text message. “Now begins the next phase of this exciting project: Featuring the Alpine-inspired design and amenities approved by the Aspen community will fulfill the commitment to revitalizing Aspen’s original base area with vibrant public areas and world-class hospitality.”
Jennifer Phelan, the city of Aspen’s project manager of assets and city representative in the Lift One corridor development, said that while she was aware that the sale had occurred, she didn’t know with certainty the identity of the buyer — but whatever entity takes the helm of Gorsuch Haus will have to comply with the parameters already set.
“There are very specific approvals associated with this project, and that’s what any buyer has to work within,” she said. “The whole corridor is a site-specific group of approvals that were granted by the city, and we look forward to moving those site-specific approvals forward.”
The 81-room, 64,000-square-foot lodge that will be the Gorsuch Haus — unless its recent buyer decides to change the name, presumably — and the planned 104,000-square-foot Lift One Lodge are just two aspects of commercial development on the roughly 320,000 square feet comprising the Lift One corridor.
“The proposed redevelopment of the corridor will include the construction of a new telemix lift (a mix of chairs and gondola cabins), base area and skier return located closer to downtown Aspen, adjacent to Dean Street,” the project description on the city of Aspen website reads. “The loading platform is proposed in the current location of the historic Lift 1 (which will be relocated on-site and rehabilitated), returning the base to its original location, where skiing began in Aspen in 1946.”
It’s those developments that most excite Gorsuch.
“The reimagined Lift 1A corridor with a new lift in its original location, lower on the mountain, will bring back connectivity to the town and pave the way for the return of FIS racing, a vital part of Aspen’s colorful ski-racing heritage,” he said. Gorsuch himself used to ski the Europa Cup, organized by the International Ski Federation (FIS), before returning to his family’s retail business.
In addition to moving the current Lift 1 lower down the mountain, the relocated Skiers Chalet Lodge, currently on Gilbert Street, will be converted into a shared space between Aspen Skiing Co. as a ticket office and the Aspen Historical Society, which will use the space to create a museum.
“We are proud of our role in the public-private process that brought the project this far and are excited that our vision for the future of Aspen that honors its past is now one step closer to becoming a reality,” he continued.
The public-private partnership likely refers to the city of Aspen’s committing $4.36 million toward the Lift One corridor project — though the taxpayer money was earmarked specifically for public amenities in the area.