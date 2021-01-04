Do you have a hangover from 2020 due to dealing with the pandemic, economic loss, homeschooling kids, the divisive political situation or for any number of other reasons? You’re not alone.
Now, as 2021 dawns, you may decide to take a break and do what many now call Dry January, or 30 days of abstinence without alcohol.
Alcohol was big in 2020. With people locked down, restaurants and bars closed or open only with restrictions, and virtually no group-gathering entertainment options, alcohol was an easy way for people to self-medicate.
People gathered online for Zoom happy hours. Mommy wine hours happened more and more frequently during any time of the day, and more states lifted liquor laws so that restaurants could sell drinks to go. Liquor stores reported increased sales, especially at the beginning of the pandemic.
As more alcohol was consumed, more issues surfaced. A study in September by the RAND Corporation supported by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism showed an 17% overall increase in drinking for both men and women from 2019 to 2020. Heavy drinking, or drinking more than four cocktails within a couple of hours, was up 41% for women, and also up for men, though not as much.
While alcohol has always been a way for people to relax, it can be especially troublesome during a worldwide health crisis like a pandemic because of its psychological and physical effects and it’s negative effect on the immune system, according to authorities.
Dry New Year’s resolutions
For many, the dawn of the new year is a time to promise to lose weight, eat healthier, get more exercise or drink less.
People have been making New Year’s resolutions since the ancient Babylonians over 4,000 years ago. But, instead of January, they started their year in March after the crops were planted for the year. They made promises to the gods about paying their debts, and the practice of promising to be better humans became a tradition in both Roman and Christian communities.
In 2011, a woman training to run a marathon in the U.K. gave up booze for January and realized she felt better, slept better and had more energy. The next year she began working with an organization that evolved into Alcohol Change UK, a group that works to create a future where drinking alcohol is a conscious choice, not because of a default or absolute need.
The first official Dry January sponsored by Alcohol Change UK was in 2013 with 4,000 people taking part. This month in January 2020, it is estimated that 4 million people worldwide will join in the effort fully or in some part.
Many people report multiple benefits from a month break from alcohol including more energy, better sleep, some weight loss, and feeling generally better and more clear headed.
People who work in the field of substance abuse say you can get the most out of your Dry January experience if you use the month of going alcohol-free to think about your relationship with alcohol — how much you drink, how often and why. You will get less out of the experience if you look at it as taking a break for 30 days, then packing your yearly alcohol consumption into the next 11 months.
So, does a month without alcohol mean you need to stay away from bars, friends, socializing and relaxation? Definitely no.
As many pregnant women, and most bartenders, may tell you, you can participate in as much socializing as you wish and do it without alcohol. Club soda or sparkling waters and lime drinks, natural fruit drinks, even non-alcoholic beer and wine drinks are just a few of many options.
An entire new industry has been created for people who wish to make their own zero-alcohol cocktails, but you can start with the same essential equipment that bartenders use daily: shakers, strainers, muddlers, peelers, knives and spoons, jiggers and juicers.
What to drink?
If you don’t want to limit yourself to drinking water, tea or coffee the next 30 days, and you don’t want to go into your favorite bar and be limited to ordering a virgin mojito, margarita or bloody mary, your possibilities are only limited by your imagination.
In “Dry” by Clare Liardet, you will find recipes for just the right drink and right occasion, whether it’s something for an exciting Friday night with friends, a barbecue with couples or a quiet Sunday afternoon.
The world of Dry January drinks really is unlimited — lemon and pomegranate tonics, citrus and rosemary spritzers, nonalcoholic sangria, bright and bubbly berry drinks, martinis of many flavors, and drinks with pineapple, ginger, blood orange, cucumber, lemon grass, mint and rosemary, to name just a few suggestions.
Below, we offer suggestions from Liardet’s “Dry” and other sources:
Sparkling Grapefruit Rosemary Fizz
(by Kelli Foster)
For each drink, muddle one tablespoon of fresh rosemary leaves in the bottom of a tall glass. Add ice. Fill the glass approximately one-quarter with pink grapefruit juice (either squeeze your own or use premade juice). Top the glass off with seltzer or sparkling water. Stir. Before you serve, garnish with a sprig of fresh rosemary.
Asian Pear Sparkler
(by Emily Han)
Ingredients:
1 cup Asian pear juice (either premade or freshly pressed by squeezing one 12-ounce pear into juice)
1 teaspoon lemon juice
3/4 cup honey
1/4 cup sugar
1 sprig fresh rosemary
1 one-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and cut into coins
Small grating of fresh nutmeg
Ice
Soda water
Combine pear juice, lemon juice, honey, sugar, rosemary, ginger and nutmeg in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, and then simmer on low heat for 5 minutes, stirring to dissolve the sugars. Remove from the heat and let stand 30 minutes. Strain the syrup through a fine-mesh strainer and discard the solids. Let syrup cool completely.
To serve, fill an 8-ounce glass halfway with ice cubes, add 3 tablespoons of syrup, fill with soda water and stir. Add more syrup for a sweeter or stronger flavor.
Iced Cardamom Coffee
(by Clare Liardet)
Ingredients:
Two tumblers, coffee grinder or powerful blender, pestle and mortar, large lidded receptacle, fine-mesh sieve, clean piece of muslin.
100 grams (3 1/2 ounces) coarse-grind coffee or 8 tablespoons of regular ground coffee
8 green cardamom pods
1 liter (33 ounces) cold water
Ice cubes
You want your coffee beans ground coarse like breadcrumbs. Pound the cardamom pods with a pestle and mortar, discard the skin of the pods and crush the seeds lightly.
Sterilize the large receptacle and place your cardamom and ground coffee in the bottom of the jar. Cover with cold water, stir well, then close the lid and leave the mixture for 19-24 hours, either in or out of the refrigerator.
Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve or a large bowl, then repeat two or three times through a clean piece of muslin or a few sheets of paper towel until the coffee is clear.
Pour over ice, and add cold milk, cream, whipped cream or sugar syrup if you like.
Whatever your drink, take the time in January to consider your drinking. Drinking itself is not bad or negative for many people. It is a social activity that often brings friends and family together to socialize.
This January, you can still have fun, you can still socialize, you can still go to bars and drink. But, as the ad says, drink responsibly or try your own version of Dry January and don’t drink at all.