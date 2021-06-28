HED
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis made a pitstop in Basalt Sunday afternoon as part of a three-city, six-bill signing tour along the Western Slope.
Dozens of people gathered at the construction site of Basalt Vista, the affordable housing project being built in partnership between Pitkin County, the town of Basalt, Roaring Fork School and Habitat for Humanity, to commemorate the governor signing two bills — the Department of Local Affairs Innovative Affordable Housing Strategies and Expand Broadband Service — into law.
“This is a bill that will really unlock innovation across our state. Initially, $48 million is a significant investment, leverage of resources,” Polis said of the affordable housing strategies bill, of which Colorado Reps. Julie McCluskie, Iman Jodeh and Julie Gonzales were prime sponsors.
McCluskie was in attendance Sunday, as well, and addressed the crowd.
“This is a bill that started back in November, December, due to the leadership of two important orgs: Habitat for Humanity and the Colorado Association of Realtors. The beauty of a bill like this is that it really can be all things for all communities,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for municipalities and county governments to say here are the roadblocks, the challenges we’re facing here. If we do X, will you give us money to complete these projects? We can’t build our way out of the affordable housing crisis, but we certainly can make a dent.”
Rep. Dylan Roberts, a prime sponsor of the Expand Broadband Service, also attended Sunday’s bill signing, whom Polis praised for “recognizing that for Colorado to be connected, we need to be connected.
“Today, we’re investing $5 million in American Rescue Act money … to help make broadband access more affordable for more families,” he said.