Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs the Department of Local Affairs Innovative Affordable Housing Strategies bill into law at the construction site of Basalt Vista, the 27-home affordable housing complex co-created by Pitkin County, the town of Basalt, Habitat for Humanity and Roaring Fork Schools. Pictured behind him (from right): Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, Colorado Rep. Dylan Roberts, Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper, Colorado Rep. Julie McCluskie and Basalt Vista stakeholders, including a Habitat for Humanity representative.