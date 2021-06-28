polis bill signing

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs the Department of Local Affairs Innovative Affordable Housing Strategies bill into law at the construction site of Basalt Vista, the 27-home affordable housing complex co-created by Pitkin County, the town of Basalt, Habitat for Humanity and Roaring Fork Schools. Pictured behind him (from right): Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, Colorado Rep. Dylan Roberts, Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper, Colorado Rep. Julie McCluskie and Basalt Vista stakeholders, including a Habitat for Humanity representative.  

 Megan Tackett/Aspen Daily News

 

HED

 

 

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis made a pitstop in Basalt Sunday afternoon as part of a three-city, six-bill signing tour along the Western Slope. 

Dozens of people gathered at the construction site of Basalt Vista, the affordable housing project being built in partnership between Pitkin County, the town of Basalt, Roaring Fork School and Habitat for Humanity, to commemorate the governor signing two bills —  the Department of Local Affairs Innovative Affordable Housing Strategies and Expand Broadband Service — into law.

“This is a bill that will really unlock innovation across our state. Initially, $48 million is a significant investment, leverage of resources,” Polis said of the affordable housing strategies bill, of which Colorado Reps. Julie McCluskie, Iman Jodeh and Julie Gonzales were prime sponsors. 

McCluskie was in attendance Sunday, as well, and addressed the crowd.

“This is a bill that started back in November, December, due to the leadership of two important orgs: Habitat for Humanity and the Colorado Association of Realtors. The beauty of a bill like this is that it really can be all things for all communities,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for municipalities and county governments to say here are the roadblocks, the challenges we’re facing here. If we do X, will you give us money to complete these projects? We can’t build our way out of the affordable housing crisis, but we certainly can make a dent.”

Rep. Dylan Roberts, a prime sponsor of the Expand Broadband Service, also attended Sunday’s bill signing, whom Polis praised for “recognizing that for Colorado to be connected, we need to be connected.

“Today, we’re investing $5 million in American Rescue Act money … to help make broadband access more affordable for more families,” he said.

Tags