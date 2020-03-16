Gov. Jared Polis closed all dine-in services in restaurants and bars across the state Monday evening, although take-out and delivery options will continue to be permissible.
Effective Tuesday morning, no eatery or watering hole will be able to provide service to patrons beyond those to-go capacities, delivering an obvious economic blow that will especially hit resort areas such as Aspen.
Polis empathized with affected proprietors and employees, noting his own previous failures in the restaurant industry — “it’s a tough business,” he acknowledged during a press briefing Monday afternoon — and emphasized that the Department of Labor and Employment would serve as a resource for both employers and workers in the coming weeks.
Locally, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association had been working on compiling a list of restaurants that were still open; now, staff is scrambling to update that to establishments offering take-out and delivery services, ACRA President Debbie Braun said Tuesday evening.
“We should have that tomorrow,” she said, adding that community members can access that list on aspenchamber.org.
Additionally, Braun said the chamber has been working to gather data from local business owners via a survey about the economic impacts they’re feeling in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We closed our survey today, and we closed it because we’ll be reopening it back up tomorrow with Glenwood, Carbondale and ourself, all of us will be sending out that same survey just to get a better idea of what’s happening regionally,” she said. “A lot of that information is important when you’re looking at getting disaster relief funds. This is going to have to be updated on a weekly basis because everything is happening so quickly.”
Once sufficient data has been collected, it will be turned over to the state, she continued, adding that she hopes the Roaring Fork Valley will be able to “get ahead in the line for some of the relief funding.”
In the more immediate term, Aspen Mayor Torre said that information will be rolling out over the next few days regarding local available resources.
“When it comes to the businesses and the employees and the impacts they’re going to feel, the city is lending its energies and resources to help those people get to the right resources, so there’s more to come on that, but we’re all in this together,” he said. “Everything from volunteer opportunities to information about where best to seek unemployment claims, business losses and some of the information we will need from those people. More to come in the next couple of days on all fronts.”
The closures are the most recent mitigation endeavors as Colorado’s recorded cases of COVID-19 presumptive cases climbed to 160, 20 of which have required hospitalization. Earlier Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock took a more drastic measure: closing all dine-in capacities, but until May 11.
“It seems like it’s very appropriate, given what’s happening in the state of Colorado right now,” Braun said, adding that she expects more announcements in the near future. “We are also working on putting together a list of essential services that will be available to the community. I’m sure this is just one of a few orders that will probably come through in the next week or two, so we’re just trying to keep up with all the news that’s going on.”
Torre echoed Braun’s support for the governor’s decision and emphasized that while the future is unknown, COVID-19 mitigation efforts will likely continue to dominate headlines and policy.
“I’m happy that the governor has taken some steps forward to precautionary measures. I would also say that this doesn’t just make it go away; we still have community effort and work to do, even when it comes to facilitating the delivery and carry-out options, as well as other interactive opportunities,” he said. “Again, this community needs to stay vigilant.”
Colorado isn’t the first state to issue such sweeping measures: Ohio, Illinois, California and Washington have all made similar statewide orders.
While Polis said he knows the move will undoubtedly cause more financial and economic stress, he also said he didn’t want to be “a penny wise and a pound foolish” by allowing establishments to continue in-house services for “a few more days.”