At 31 years old, Americana-folk musician Sarah Jarosz has quite the catalog of music to her name.
She’s a four-time Grammy winner and 10-time nominee and has received numerous accolades and continual praise for her detailed songwriting, live performances and instrumental abilities.
“I’ve been doing it for a long time, I’ve pretty much never considered anything else,” Jarosz said. “I've been singing for as long as I can remember, from the time that I was 2 or 3 years old; singing kind of came first and then, you know, I took piano lessons, and my parents have always been huge music lovers.”
The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is up next in the Roaring Fork Sessions concert series. She’ll perform at Harris Concert Hall on Monday starting at 8 p.m.
Accompanying Jarosz is bassist Jeff Picker, who recently began touring with the progressive bluegrass band, Nickel Creek. He is a frequent performing and recording companion to Jarosz. In this duo, the two musicians look to play a mix of Jarosz’ old, new and maybe even some of her unreleased songs, plus traditional bluegrass covers, she said.
Jarosz grew up in Wimberley, Texas, a town just south of Austin. From singing and playing piano as a young child, she said the instrument that really sparked her passion for music was the mandolin. She explained how she got her first mandolin at the age of 10, becoming “absolutely obsessed” with it.
“Finding the octave mandolin really kind of allowed me to find what I feel is my sound,” Jarosz said. “It’s a very unique instrument, and I’ve done a lot of my writing on it.”
In her youth, Jarosz also started picking up the guitar and banjo around the same time as her mandolin discovery, she said, and songwriting followed a couple years later.
Jarosz released her first full-length album, “Song Up in Her Head,” at the age of 18, for which her tune “Mansinneedof” was nominated in 2009 for a Grammy Award in the category of Best Country Instrumental Performance.
In tandem with her successful debut album — along with the 2010 release of her second album, “Follow Me Down” — the young musician was cast into the public sphere. Rolling Stone magazine coined her as a “contemporary-bluegrass prodigy,” and Jarosz was soon racking up nominations from the Americana Music Honors and Awards for Emerging Artist of the Year (2010) and Instrumentalist of the Year (2011).
Jarosz would go on to deliver a string of critically lauded albums. Among her latest two records, “World on the Ground” won the Grammy Award for Best Americana Album in 2021 and “Blue Heron Suite” — which Jarosz composed after being the recipient of the FreshGrass Composition Commission — was nominated for 2022 Best Folk Album Grammy Award.
“I've always placed kind of an equal importance on singing, songwriting and my instrumental playing, so I haven't really just focused on one thing — I have really tried to incorporate all three of those elements into my music,” Jarosz said. “And, you know, especially now, I feel like I put the most emphasis on the songs and just trying to write great songs that feel like an honest representation of myself and that people can find their own story in.”
The Texas native left the Lone Star State to attend college in Boston at the New England Conservatory of Music, the oldest operating independent music conservatory in the U.S. and among the most prestigious in the world.
After graduating in 2013 with a degree in contemporary improvisation, Jarosz immediately moved to New York, where she lived for seven years before moving south to Nashville around the start of the pandemic.
“I’ve just worked really hard for a long time and still am. It’s been great,” Jarosz said. “I've been lucky to get to perform and play with a lot of incredible musicians over the years.”
Jarosz has toured extensively with Sara Watkins — founding member of Nickel Creek — and Aoife O’Donovan, of Crooked Still, as the folk trio I’m With Her.
Jarosz is currently on a tour with Shawn Colvin and Marc Cohn — both are “musical heroes” to her, she said. The musicians just finished playing a round of shows in Alaska, and they’ll meet up again toward the end of February to continue their tour on the East Coast.
In between her shows with Colvin and Cohn, Jarosz heads West to perform a series of solo shows, with the support of Picker on bass. She’s set to play in Beaver Creek on Sunday, Aspen on Monday and then Park City, Utah, for a four-night performance run.
Jarosz noted that she’s performed in Aspen a few times throughout her career, including during the summer Aspen Music Festival and at Belly Up. She said Colorado in general has been an important place in her musical journey, explaining how she would come to the state every summer in her youth for music festivals and camps.
“Colorado holds a special place in my heart in terms of my musical journey,” Jarosz said. “Even though I’m from Texas, playing in Colorado always kind of feels like an extended home, so I’m just looking forward to being back.”
Monday’s show starts at 8 p.m. and will be held in Harris Concert Hall on the Aspen Meadows campus at 960 N. 3rd Street. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com.