At only 24 years old, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram has become one of the most celebrated blues voices of his generation. And this Friday, the Grammy-winning musician will be coming to the Roaring Fork Valley to perform at The Arts Campus At Willits.
The show is part of Ingram’s “662 Rocky Mountain Blues Tour” — for which the young singer and guitarist is embarking on a four-day venture across Colorado, with performances scheduled to take place in Boulder, Grand Junction, Basalt and Greeley.
Ingram’s Friday show at TACAW will start at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) and will be a standing-room-only performance open to all ages. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 the day of the show, with tickets still available to purchase through the TACAW website.
“We always have a good time whenever we come through Colorado,” Ingram said. “And I'm just ready to meet more new people and hopefully, more musicians, and just have a good time playing music for you guys.”
Born and raised in Clarksdale, Mississippi, Ingram was introduced to blues early in his life. When he was growing up, his neighbors were in a blues band, he said. He recalled a moment in his childhood when his dad showed him a PBS documentary about the famous American blues singer, Muddy Waters.
Soon after this introduction, Ingram got involved in the arts and education program at the Delta Blues Museum in his hometown. It’s “a town with blues history,” the musician said.
Ingram started playing drums when he was 6 years old, followed by bass at the age of 8. He picked up the guitar in his early teenage years and began playing gigs at local venues around Clarksdale.
The young guitarist soon gained traction beyond his hometown and the state of Mississippi. In 2014, Ingram, as part of the Delta Blues Museum band, performed for Michelle Obama at the White House. As a teenager, Ingram was featured on albums and in a video series — including NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk Concerts” in 2018. He was also performing on stages at blues festivals in places like St. Louis and Chicago.
Ingram’s stage presence has been noted from the start. Whether performing in a small-town bar or on a festival stage, the musician’s guitar work and deep, soul-driven vocals make for a raw live show.
“I would say, stepping on stage is kind of like a relief for me, you know, every problem that I may have is healed,” Ingram said. “So for me, it’s just this feeling of like, otherworldly — like another world for me.”
Following the release of his 2019 debut album “Kingfish,” which received a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Blues Album, Ingram continued to progress and garner attention. He headlined national tours and performed alongside musicians like Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell and Buddy Guy.
Upon its release, “Kingfish” was the No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart. Billboard magazine called Ingram “a blues prodigy,” and other media outlets across the nation have continued to praise the young musician. Rolling Stone magazine declared him to be “one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and Prince.”
Ingram’s latest record, “662,” was released in 2021 and won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The title represents the telephone area code of his northern Mississippi home. Ingram wrote the songs for “662” during the pandemic and a time of personal change in his life after the death of his mother.
Ingram said he’s currently working on his next record. He explained that he continues to draw inspiration from listening to music and from life itself.
“Just listening to new musicians or listening to some old R&B, you know, finding the music that appeals to me — that and life itself,” Ingram said. “Because life itself is also the blues.”
Ingram said he’s going to explore more sides of his musicianship in the future, such as more soul and R&B — “keeping it pushing.”
He's already set to keep it pushing. Following his Colorado tour this week, he’s headed south to perform a lineup of shows alongside Buddy Guy; then he’s off to Australia for performances there and other venues worldwide.
Ingram’s show at TACAW will take place on Friday at 8 p.m. For more information or tickets, visit tacaw.org.