Grand escape

For a week now, as I’ve stirred in my sleep, I’ve been caught between two worlds. My dreams are trapped within the Grand Canyon. Towering rock cliffs are reflected in green water, smooth as glass. I’m sitting around a fire with 15 other people, laughing and laughing. I am throwing water from buckets onto the thick rubber of our raft, scrubbing over and over again — clean boat, clean lines.
But my dreams are wrong. That’s not that sound of the river. It’s the sound of traffic. That glow above me isn’t the moon. It’s a street lamp. And those are walls it is shining off. Walls that make it very clear I am no longer out in the open, endless, blissful ignorance of one of the most remote places on earth.
For those of you who have done the trip, there is nothing I can say that you don’t already know. For those of you who haven’t, there is little here that will prepare you for your specific journey. So I can only write about my own trip, which, in all likelihood is more generic than one would like to think after coming back from such a profound experience. Oh, except one thing: it’s 2020.
Day Zero
Lee’s Ferry is 15 miles south of the Glen Canyon Dam. It’s the primary boat launch into the Grand Canyon. Within five minutes of pushing off, you row under the stunning Navajo Bridge. After that, no bridge reaches rim to rim across the canyon for another 340 miles — the Hoover Dam. You don’t tap out on a trip like this. Once you push off, it’s the 16 of you till the end.
It takes a full day to rig the gear and provisions needed to raft the canyon from the put-in to the next available take-out, more than 200 miles downstream. Commonly known as Day Zero, it’s a steady process that gently prepares you for the undertaking to come. Inflate the five 18-foot rafts. Use nearly 80 cases of beer to build the bottom decking of each boat. Place the industrial coolers in the center. The ice within them is meant to last for 18 days, so we can have cream with our coffee each morning, eggs and bacon for breakfast and cheese with our cold cuts for lunch. They also serve as the captain’s chair, positioned between the two oars that will direct us around endless obstacles, through the biggest waves of our lives.
Each boat has a specialty. Kitchen boat, lunch boat, poop boat. Organized into labeled ammo cans are the ingredients for each day’s meals. Empty ammo cans are standing by for the output of those meals as the trip goes on. Once the provisions are all perfectly arranged in the boat, we throw our personal gear on top. Watertight duffel bags in bold primary colors, camp chairs and the thick foam sleeping pads that will be our beds each night for the next three weeks — either placed directly on the ground at camp or strapped on the boat, for the best rockabye-baby sleep one could ever get.
Out of range
I lost cell service somewhere between Flagstaff and Lee’s Ferry. For the entire expedition, the calls, the texts, the ‘grams, the likes, the tweets all went silent. By nature, as a reporter, you want to be the first one to hear about anything and everything. You want every last detail, and then you want the answers to follow-up questions. You do this so you can pass the news on to the rest of your community as thoroughly and accurately as possible.
But this year, that news has been crushing. Over and over, we’ve been the first ones to know that a disease has reached our community, shut down our resort, placed our friends out of work and into lines for free groceries, loading canned chicken and rotting apples into their cars with their appreciative smiles covered by handkerchiefs and neck gaiters. For three weeks, not knowing meant not having to carry the weight of more bad news. Not having to pass it along to those you love, burdening them with the load of reality.
Two days in a row, about halfway into our trip, fighter planes began to fly overhead. Turns out the country was not at war, but if it had been, we wouldn’t have known. Our signs of life were bighorn sheep grazing feet away from us as we floated past. Great blue herons elegantly leading us downstream. Scorpions scuttling off a life jacket as you grab it to put it on. They don’t know what “America” is. They are solely adapted to live and thrive in the heat of the canyon, knowing only what the sounds of the river tell them. And we must follow suit.
I wanted to ease back into the connected world, but after so much time being a part of the rhythms of the sky and the water, arriving at the Diamond Creek take-out was a quick rip of the Band-Aid.
Immediately, we are back in front of strangers. Carolyn, a veteran raft guide and our appointed contact for disembarkation, is on the beach yelling orders in a thick New Jersey accent before we even pull in.
She’s not impressed that we just successfully rowed all 33 named rapids of the Grand Canyon, for the most part incident free. That people who were strangers are now friends for life. That one of our vessels was a pink blow-up pool toy we named Fred the Flamingo. Or, that on our final day, we finally got someone from one of the commercial trips — speeding by like bus passengers on a morning commute — to moon us back, thus validating the new greeting language we had employed since a National Park Service helicopter flew above us 10 minutes into our trip, a lifetime ago.
She sees groups just like ours a couple times a week. A self-supported band of misfits who somehow feel they have the right to enter the billion-year-old waterway and make it their own. She’s not sympathetic that lines that once made up our fingerprints are now deep cracks into our skin, little grand canyons of their own, weaving their way across our hands.
By now, my hands are almost all healed, and even the painful reminder of cracked fingers on the keyboard is fading away. Did I really even go on the trip at all?
I sat up front with Carolyn as the whole dirty lot of us piled into the passenger van for the ride back to our vehicles.
She turned to me. “You heard about the Supreme Court justice, didn’t you?”
Gently down the stream
No, of course I hadn’t heard. On the night Ruth Bader Ginsburg died — Friday, Sept. 18 — we were at Granite Park camp, preparing for prom night. A ballroom-sized sandpit served as the dance floor, save for an occasional cactus.
We put our tanned and tired bodies into the gowns and sparkle Speedos we had brought just for this occasion. It was time to dance under the stars. The day before, we made it through Lava Falls Rapid — the biggest rapid of the river, and, poetically, the last obstacle before we were released to Diamond Creek.
Though I meant to do diligent research before embarking on a three-week hazardous journey down the Grand Canyon, as it turned out, I went into the venture as blind to what was to come as to the news cycle I was leaving behind. A veteran member of our trip would tell us the names of the attractions that were coming up — Shinumo Creek, Elves Chasm, Matcat Canyon — but wouldn’t let anyone spoil the surprise by detailing what we were about to encounter.
In a world where everything is mapped, photographed, blogged about and hashtagged, truly experiencing each moment without any preconceived idea of what it was supposed to look like, how I was supposed to behave when I was there and what I was supposed to take away from it was the biggest gift of the trip.
Each day we were reminded we were “above Lava.” Waiting to make its appearance until mile 179, the monster rapid is always in the back of your mind. Even through successful — if not scary — navigation of powerful Hance Rapid, Bedrock (pull right like your life depends on it!) or the nonstop wave trains of Crystal Rapid. Even after pirate day and luau day. After layover days full of steak, wine, reading on the beach, wiffle ball, journaling and naked sunbathing in frigid waters just to come out onto the too-hot sand and run back into the water again. Lava is always looming.
Like the so-called Ute Curse of Aspen — that once you arrive, you will always return — the canyon allows you to restamp your ticket as well. There is a brief moment, on a river-right beach just below the rapid, where you can celebrate. You can look in the eyes of your companions, holding them tightly to verify you all made it through the soaring hydraulics in one piece. But once you push on, there you are again, above Lava.
Because you will be back.
Above the rim
I don’t have anything to show you from the canyon. You can’t take it with you. I mean, really, you aren’t allowed. Ranger John (call me!) gives you a pretty thorough Leave-No-Trace talk before you launch. But also, it wouldn’t matter. A schist rock with a small band of rose quartz running through it is absolutely stunning, but it belongs in the canyon. It’s a part of someone’s home.
As is increasingly common — and the bare minimum for centuries of harm to indigenous peoples — our group performed an acknowledgment to the native people of the land we were about to travel on: addressing that the Grand Canyon, a wonder of the world, was home to the Anasazi, Pueblos, Paiutes, Cohonia and Sinagua. Hopi, Havasupai, Hualapai, and Navajo still inhabit the sacred land. Ancient granaries remain intact, petroglyphs adorn the walls of side canyons, dirt roads leading to outdated trailers pass by the van windows. Gas stations and McDonald’s on the way back to Route 66 are all dark, still shut down from COVID-19.
That first day’s gathering led to a daily morning ritual. Sixteen of us in a tight circle, bringing soft voices through a chorus of hums, chirps and all-out hollers in an act of appreciation for each other, the land, the opportunity. It was our intention to be there, and it was our intention to do it right.
There are friends who were invited on the trip who didn’t come. Maybe they had to stay behind to keep a job or run a business. Maybe for love. While we sank into this deep crack in the earth, digging lower each day, constantly removing ourselves from the lives we knew, they stayed behind. They still wore the same clothes, checked the same apps, texted the same people, made the same meals.
There are also members who decided to go, knowing it was the nail in the coffin for those same talking points. Jobs, love, life’s comforts — all sacrificed. The two paths have converged again, above the rim. We all made the right choice and yet, in a sense, we all missed out.
As Carolyn knows, our trip was no greater than anyone one else’s. This fall alone, many more Aspenites are set to depart on this same journey. The canyon carries adventure seekers along its route in the same way it carries silt: an insignificant debris over the billion years it took to create the escape. The escape of a lifetime.