A local resident and Aspen business owner under a state grand jury indictment made his first appearance in Pitkin County District Court to answer three felony charges of securities fraud on Monday.
Howard Rann Bradley, 72, appeared virtually from Pitkin County Jail but did not speak during a brief hearing in which District Judge Chris Seldin issued a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
The hearing came after a state grand jury delivered an indictment that designated Pitkin County as the venue for criminal proceedings because that’s where the financial crimes — Bradley’s promising high rates of return with little risk to the investors under false pretenses, and withholding his criminal background from investors — were alleged to have occurred.
The indictment was entered on July 13. Bradley initially appeared before Second Judicial District Judge Christopher Baumann in Denver before being transferred to Pitkin County, according to court records.
Bradley, who has a criminal history of financial crimes ranging from forged checks to insurance fraud in the 1970s and ’80s, allegedly enticed two Aspen businessmen between June 2021 and February 2022 to invest a combined $30,000 into what he touted as a sales and marketing company made up of multiple divisions, according to the indictment’s statement of facts.
Divisions of the company, called American Organization for Free Enterprise Inc., which has an address on the 600 block of East Main Street, included American Consortiums Inc. and Holiday Ski & Sun Ventures. Bradley pitched to investors that the holding company’s divisions had ambitious real estate projects planned locally. Those were bogus claims, according to the indictment.
“Bradley claimed that ACI (American Consortiums Inc.) actively owned and operated multiple high-end rental properties for five years around Aspen and Snowmass area. There are no records of ACI owning or operating any high-end rental properties in the area,” said the indictment, which added that Bradley told investors of a “new product” that he sold to Microsoft and Google for $300 billion and that he was taking American Organization for Free Enterprise Inc. public.
As well, the indictment alleged Bradley told investors he was using revenue from the sale of the “new product” to fund local projects that “included installing a parking ramp in downtown Aspen. Bradley purported that AOFE (American Organization for Free Enterprise) already owned land outside of Snowmass with plans to build a 60-unit condominium corporate center. There are no records of the sale of the ‘new product,’ nor has there been an IPO for AOFE. There is no record of land ownership by Bradley or any of his entities in the Aspen or Snowmass areas.” The indictment does not provide a description of the “new product.”
The state Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case because it involves securities fraud. Assistant Attorney General Shaheen Sheikh acknowledged in court that Bradley had paid $21,000 toward restitution, leaving a balance of $9,000 owed to the victims. Sheikh, however, said Bradley’s “criminal history is quite a bit older but it is quite a bit littered with frauds, thefts and forgeries since the 1970s to the present.”
Bradley’s crimes have stretched from Arizona to Texas to Michigan, she said.
Sheikh’s remarks came during the discussion about bond; she noted that Bradley also was arrested for a financial crime in Mesa County within the last five years, although that case was sealed and dismissed.
Public defender Alex Haynes asked for a PR bond and said Bradley needed to get out of jail so he could work and pay rent. Haynes said Bradley is not a flight risk.
“Frankly I’m not sure what concern there is for this 72-year-old man who is seated at this court right now,” Haynes said.
Seldin said his reason to set the $10,000 PR bond was because it was consistent with how he treats other financial crimes in Pitkin County. Bradley posted bond and was released from jail after the hearing.
Bradley has a website under his full name, which says in part: “Being a Sales Pro is being the best at closing business deals in an ethical manner that compliments both the customer, the company and the community. Having retired the first time in ’92 Bradley had achieved a 92.3% closing rate in the life/health/annuity insurance industry with all applications for life/health insurance sticking on the books for two years or more. These numbers are unheard of.”
Bradley is due back in court Sept. 18.