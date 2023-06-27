A Carbondale nonprofit that offers free, bilingual healthcare services is growing with the help of a Colorado Health Foundation grant award.
La Clínica del Pueblo, or The People’s Clinic, operates out of the Third Street Center in Carbondale under the umbrella of the nonprofit Center for Prevention and Treatment of Disease Through Nutrition. In its seven years of existence, the clinic has seen on average more than 500 patients a year, focusing on optimal health and preventive medicine, according to a news release. The clinic was started by Dr. Greg Feinsinger, a retired doctor and author, and Dr. Judith Alvarez, a trained physician from Mexico.
The $400,000 grant will allow the bilingual clinic to hire a new full-time nurse practitioner and extend its hours of operation.
“We have been operating with poor lighting and irregular hours for years,” Feinsinger said in the release. “This will allow us to provide much-needed expanded outreach and care.”
The clinic offers free weekly and monthly medical consultations, in addition to programs that focus on promoting a healthy diet. For example, the clinic offers “Shop With a Doc,” which allows patients to take a weekly trip to the supermarket to learn about best practices in food shopping, and a “Healthy Cooking” series. The cooking classes educate the community about plant-based cooking, and last week’s class was attended by nearly 30 Latino and anglo community members, according to the release.
“Staying connected with our community as they navigate the transition to a healthier lifestyle is important, but not always easy,” Alvarez said in the release. “But once the transition is made, the results are impressive.”
The grant funding will help the clinic grow beyond its hour of operation and a new full-time, bilingual employee. The clinic also plans to upgrade its current space at the Third Street Center, create a website and do more to engage with the community.
The clinic also hired Amy Kimberly, the previous director of Carbondale Arts, as communications director and grant writer. The clinic hopes that this addition will broaden its communication with the community, according to the release.
“The work the clinic has been doing is well received within our Latinx community, but the incredible services they provide is largely unknown outside of this circle,” Kimberly said in the release. “I hope to change that.”
Feinsinger focuses on the power of diet to improve a person’s overall health and prevent disease, according to the clinic’s page on the Third Street Center’s website. Free medical consultations are offered every Monday and once a month on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The next available date is July 17. For more information, contact Alvarez at 970-989-3513.