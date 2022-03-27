The Greater Roaring Fork Valley Housing Coalition has quite a few voices missing from its discussions.
While some entities, like Pitkin County and the city of Aspen, have already made one-time contributions of $10,000 to help get the nonprofit up and running, others, namely Garfield County Commissioner John Martin, have told the coalition to hit the road.
“The regionalism that I see that has been coming down for 25 years from Aspen is — we’ll take the glory and Garfield County you pay the bill,” Martin said during a Garfield Board of County Commissioners’ meeting earlier this week. “We cannot continue to cater to the elite in Aspen and Pitkin County. That’s my stance, and always has been.”
Serving in his seventh term in office, Martin, a Republican, rarely agrees with the policies put forth by Pitkin County. Whether it be its commitment to reduce annual emissions 90% by 2050 or requiring people to wear masks at times, Pitkin County has taken a different approach to climate change, COVID-19 and several other issues than its neighbor, Garfield County.
Martin’s recent comments concerning regionalism were in response to a formal request for Garfield County to join the Greater Roaring Fork Valley Housing Coalition and its efforts to secure more funding for more affordable housing projects across the region.
While cities and towns along Highway 82 such as Aspen, Snowmass Village, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs have signed up for the coalition, municipalities along I-70 in the Colorado River Valley, including New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Parachute have held off, at least for the time being.
The housing coalition recently revved up its efforts as the Colorado legislature prepares to dole out approximately $450 million worth of grants and loans for affordable housing projects across the state. The money was made available as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act.
It was a pot of money Martin did not want Garfield County to pursue, period.
“The answer to me is no, thank you very much,” Martin said. “We’ll take care of ourselves.”
‘Crickets’
The drive from Parachute to Aspen can take an hour and a half, if not longer, depending on weather and traffic conditions. Still, people complete the three-hour round-trip trek from western Garfield County to Aspen as part of their daily routine.
“If you look at just the demographics of the people who live between New Castle and Parachute it’s really a lot different than what you see starting at Glenwood and moving upvalley,” Parachute Mayor Roy McClung said Friday. “They’re more of the middle and lower-middle class folks and they’re the ones that are having to commute to work and a lot of them are living paycheck to paycheck.”
McClung, who has served as mayor for 12 of the last 16 years, said the mistrust that has been expressed by some officials and residents toward Aspen and Pitkin County is nothing new. While the town of Parachute is often invited to participate in groups like the Greater Roaring Fork Valley Housing Coalition, the mayor and others often question the motives.
“They pull Parachute in as a way to make us feel better I guess, but they don’t actually come down and do much to help us out on this end,” McClung said. “They’re wanting us to collaborate so they can build houses in Carbondale, Basalt or Aspen or somewhere upvalley that doesn’t do a bit of good for anybody in our neck of the woods.”
The Uncle Bob Foundation, which was specifically set up over 20 years ago as a way for the Garfield County Housing Authority to collect donations for affordable housing projects in Parachute, will serve as the Greater Roaring Fork Valley Housing Coalition’s fiscal sponsor until the nonprofit is formally established. The coalition has been going before government entities like Garfield County, the town of Parachute and others in an effort to get them to join the forthcoming nonprofit as well as provide a one-time contribution of $10,000 in seed capital.
“Everybody’s answer always seems to be, well, let’s see if we can figure out how to make it cheaper to live upvalley,” McClung said. “If it was going to work we would’ve figured it out in the last 30 years. So, I think it’s time to start thinking outside the box.”
Over the years, McClung has wanted more regional collaboration on issues like transportation accessibility and bringing more good-paying jobs to communities in the Colorado and Roaring Fork river valleys. According to McClung, Parachute has more housing availability than career opportunities. Aside from affordable housing, affordable child care for working families and access to mental health resources were other areas McClung hoped the region would also work to address.
“There’s a lot of talk about ‘help us solve our problem up here’ but when we have problems we want solved down here, it’s crickets,” McClung said.
From Parachute to Aspen
Aspen Mayor Torre, who supported the city joining the Greater Roaring Fork Valley Housing Coalition, said he understands why some people might be thrown off by its name — and what, exactly, the coalition is trying to accomplish.
“It’s not about this valley … or any one place in this valley,” Torre said. “Housing is an issue for a lot of locations whether it be Rifle, Basalt, Glenwood Springs and the like.”
Torre also pushed back at the notion that Aspen would somehow receive all of the reward for the coalition’s efforts.
“It is a regional effort for local housing. …It’s not just about Aspen,” Torre said. “I don’t blame anybody for having their own questions and reasons for withholding but we’re just anxious to continue the conversation. We do believe that through cooperative, collaborative efforts on a regional level that we can positively impact local housing conditions.”
According to Pitkin County Policy and Project Manager Kara Silbernagel, the coalition is not being led by Pitkin County or any one entity.
“The coalition stems from the work that David Myler and Bill Lamont worked on before the pandemic, including the 2019 regional housing study. It is comprised of a cross representation of representatives from local governments from across the Roaring Fork region that collectively acknowledge we cannot solve the housing crisis independently and are stronger together,” Silbernagel said in an email Friday.
“We have been coordinating with representatives from all the jurisdictions in the region, including Garfield, New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Parachute on how to address the housing needs of the greater region and continue to have an open dialogue regardless if they have formally signed on to the Letter of Intent or not,” her email continued.
According to the 2019 Greater Roaring Fork Regional Housing Study, 2,600 housing units from New Castle to Parachute fulfill “non-local demands” and will continue to do so for years to come. The study also said that the area from Aspen to Snowmass in Pitkin County was expected to have a 3,400-unit shortfall by 2027.
In an interview Friday, Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky struck a softer tone toward the Greater Roaring Fork Valley Housing Coalition than his colleague Martin — but not because he supported its mission.
“We have a limited-government philosophy and I think that voice needs to be heard. And, if you’re not at the table, you’re not heard. That’s really the reason I thought we should participate,” Jankovsky said. “Right now, Garfield County shoulders the burden of social services, health, law and order, judicial — all of those social-service issues that come up.”
Jankovsky believes more of an emphasis should be put on “attainable housing,” especially for middle-class families having a difficult time finding a place to live in places like Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. Jankovsky also pointed out that the middle class is being pushed out of the Roaring Fork Valley as a result of skyrocketing home prices.
“You’re getting to where you have a $4,000 mortgage payment,” Jankovsky said. “It makes for a better community if people can live and work in their own community.”
Although Garfield County and some of the municipalities in it have held off on joining it, the Greater Roaring Fork Valley Housing Coalition plans to move forward in hopes of becoming an official nonprofit organization with a board of directors by June, at the latest.